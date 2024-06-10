Clemson 4-Star Wide Receiver Target Speaks Out About Offer
The Clemson Tigers are still hot on the recruiting trail and have been focusing on getting offers out to build out their 2026 recruiting class. Dabo Swinney has always been one of the best recruiting coaches in college football and his handiwork hasn't slowed down at all.
In the 2025 college football recruiting class, Clemson is ranked as having the fifth best. Hopefully, the success that the Tigers have been having will show on the field in the coming years.
After being perennial national championship contenders for years, the last two seasons have been disappointing for Clemson and they are hoping to rebound in 2024.
Recently, one of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting class, wide receiver Connor Salmin, spoke out about his offer from the Tigers.
He could not hold back his excitement about receiving the offer from Swinney and Clemson football.
"I was speaking with Coach Swinney when I got the offer. It was very exciting. Clemson is an awesome program and Coach Swinney is an amazing coach."
For those who don't know, Salmin made a position switch during his last high school season from running back to wide receiver. He talked a bit about the Tigers' coaching staff being excited about him and how much improvement he can still make.
"Coach Grisham and Coach Swinney are excited about my speed, my size and my hands. I have also only played one season of receiver, so they feel like I have a lot of room to develop."
He is clearly interested in this program and revealed even more excitement about the possibility of playing football for the Tigers.
"This was my first time to Clemson and I really liked the campus and facilities, but mostly the people were all awesome. Both the football program and staff are top-notch. I am definitely looking forward to building a relationship with the coaches and learning more about the school and the football program."
While this is far from a commitment, things are definitely looking positive for Clemson's chances to end up getting a commitment from Salmin.
However, they have plenty of competition to deal with.
Among the other offers that Salmin has received, schools like Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee have all offered. There are plenty of other programs that have made offers to him as well.
All that can be done now is to wait and see what Salmin decides.
Obvioulsy, the Tigers' staff will be in constant communication with him to try to bring him to town. Hopefully, it all shakes out right and Clemson will have a very fast wide receiver to add to the 2026 class with playmaking ability and room to grow even more.