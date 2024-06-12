Clemson Loses Out on Top Target After His Commitment to Alabama
Right now, programs across the country are looking to fortify their 2025 recruiting classes during official visit season, and Clemson is no different.
With an already highly-rated group, they are trying to make sure things stay that way when the rankings are finalized. They've already done a good job, securing two commitments coming out of their visits.
As top uncommitted targets take trips to different campuses on their lists, this is the time for the Tigers to make their best recruiting pitches while these players are visiting their program.
One of the top recruits on their list was Mal Waldrep.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound three-star offensive lineman was one of Clemson's first offers back in June 2023 and he had taken multiple trips to Death Valley, including one in an official capacity two weekends ago.
With an original commitment date set for July 10, that changed quickly following his visit to Alabama.
Coming out of this past weekend, Waldrep announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide and has shut down his recruitment. The instate native ultimately chose Alabama over Clemson, Tennessee and Florida.
While this is disappointing for the Tigers, it's not the end of the world.
They already have three offensive lineman commits in their 2025 class and are targeting two more additions, including five-star David Sanders.
Of course, Clemson isn't just looking towards the future by putting all their eggs in the recruiting basket. They want to get back into the College Football Playoff after what has been a prolonged drought for this program.
The Tigers have plenty of star power on their current roster to help get this done.