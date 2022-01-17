Hunter Johnson Transferring Back to Clemson

Hunter Johnson's college career is about to come full circle.

The former Clemson quarterback, who transferred out of the program following the 2017 season, will use his sixth year of eligibility to rejoin the Tigers, Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports first reported.

Johnson originally signed with Clemson as part of its 2017 recruiting class but would transfer to Northwestern following his freshman season, where he spent the next four seasons. The quarterback will be the first transfer the Tigers have signed in the portal era.

After starting the season opener for Northwestern last season, Johnson would only appear in three games, passing for 424 yards, with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He played in eight games previously over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Wildcats, completing 46.3% of his passes for 432 passing yards and one touchdown to four interceptions.

Johnson is set to arrive on campus this summer.

