Buffs in the NBA: Orlando's Jamahl Mosley named NBA Coach of the Year finalist
Jamahl Mosley is making a name for himself as the
lead man for the Orlando Magic.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star is in his third season with Orlando, was named one of three finalists for the KIA NBA Coach of the Year Award on Sunday. The 45-year-old led the Magic to a 47-
35 record this season and the team’s first playoff berth since 2020. Oklahoma City’s
Mark Daigneault and Minnesota’s Chris Finch were the other finalists.
“Jamahl and his staff have done a tremendous job not only this season, but
since we hired him back in 2021,” Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations
Jeff Weltman said in a statement last month. “His preparation, work ethic, ability to
connect with the players, and passion he brings to the job every day brings positive
results, both on the court and off. We are very happy to have Jamahl lead the Magic for
years to come.”
Mosley recently agreed to a four-year contract extension with the
Magic through the 2027-’28 season.
A product out of Rancho Buena Vista high school, (Vista, Calif.) Mosley played for the
Buffaloes from 1997-‘01. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game his junior
year to earn a third team all-Big 12 honors. Mosley finished his career in Boulder with
1,171 points and 679 rebounds. After playing professionally in Mexico, Australia, Spain,
Finland, and South Korea, he landed his first coaching gig with the Denver Nuggets in
2005.
The 2023-’24 KIA NBA Coach of the Year winner will be announced Sunday, April 28 at
6:30pm ET on TNT.