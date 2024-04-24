2025 Five-star QB Julian Lewis high on Colorado at Atlanta Rivals camp
Julian Lewis remains committed to USC, but won't shy away from window shopping before signs to a 2025 recruiting class. The Carrollton (Georgia) quarterback was recently on the Rivals camp circuit in Atlanta and happened to be using a Colorado towel while throwing. He was asked about his relationship with the Buffs by Rivals reporter John Garcia, Jr and gave a glowing response.
"I love Colorado and like it out there," Lewis said. "I spent a lot of time with Shedeur (Sanders) out there and just like talking to him about his whole journey and that was great. Coach Prime is good people." He went on to reaffirm his commitment to USC, but is the hype real?
Colorado-North Dakota State football opener moved to August 29
Lewis has visited Colorado three times over the past eight months. He has also toured around to five different schools outside of Southern Cal. Auburn has also reportedly stepped up their pursuit of the top pro-style passer as of late. Nothing is real until a recruit is signed. Even then, there is always the transfer portal. But it does seem like the Buffs made a good impression on Lewis and they hope to tear him away from the Trojans.
As for the 2025 recruiting class, Colorado has zero recruits with a few dropping off. Coach Prime hopes Lewis can be the one to secure a handful of others for next year. He went on to win MVP to end this year's Rivals camp.