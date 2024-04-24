2025 Five-star QB Julian Lewis high on Colorado at Atlanta Rivals camp

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️@JohnGarcia_Jr catches up with the number one overall prospect in 2025, Julian Lewis, who talks about his USC commitment, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama and Auburn ⬇️@Johngarcia_jr | @WilsonFootball | @TeamVKTRY | @ncsa | @RivalsFriedman | @RyanYoungRivals pic.twitter.com/TcVb5oL10s