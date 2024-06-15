Deion Sanders denies report about mandatory Lil Wayne concert to "watch Shedeur" rap
Deion Sanders is going on the defensive. The Colorado Buffaloes coach reportedly made a Lil Wayne concert mandatory for his team to support Shedeur Sanders, who was an opening act. The event took place during CU's Spring Game weekend in April.
"According to CU player sources, Sanders made the concert mandatory for all his players and reportedly threatened to dismiss anyone who skipped out," as reported by Bleacher Report.
Sanders denied the report and wrote it was "one of the best lies I've heard" in a Friday post on X (Formerly Twitter).
Shedeur Sanders graced the stage to perform his new song called "Perfect Timing," which references his Swiss made Audemars Piguet luxury watch. It's one of the many ventures for CU's quarterback, who enters his final season in Boulder.
A total of 42 players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season. Colorado looks to build off a 4-8 record after rebuilding in the trenches. They were a one-win team when Sanders decided to leave Jackson State for Colorado just a short 18 months ago.
The Buffaloes will open the season at home against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29. It will be part of the first games in the Week 1 schedule on ESPN.