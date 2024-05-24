ESPN analyst says Coach Prime's inexperience cost Colorado bowl eligibility in 2023
The Colorado Buffaloes defied the odds with a four-win season last year. It was a step forward from one of the worst points in school history, but there's still room for improvement. However, one ESPN College Football contributor believes Deion Sanders' game management skills cost them two wins and eventual bowl eligibility in his first Power Five season.
"Deion Sanders, game-coaching wise, cost them two games last year," ESPN's Pete Thamel said on the College GameDay Podcast.
There were two moments that were crucial for the Buffs. Five of the eight losses were decided by seven points or less. This came after Sanders and the Buffs started out with a 4-2 record before closing out with six straight losses.
"They had a 29-point lead in the second half against Stanford. They didn't run the ball. They didn't bleed the clock. It was poor game management," Thamel added. "And then in the halftime before Oregon State, they simply failed to manage the clock properly and handed Oregon State a touchdown going into halftime. And those are the types of things that as Deion Sanders evolves as a coach, he needs to get better at."
Allowing Stanford to stage a comeback after being up by four scores was a complete breakdown and lack of confidence in the running game. The Buffs had a ten point lead with eleven minutes remaining and were still trying to throw deep down the field.
The other game Colorado watched OSU take advantage of a terrible set of decisions. Sanders didn't run out the clock with under 40 seconds left before halftime. They gave the Beavers the ball back after two incompletions which led to a touchdown. Oregon State won that game 26-19.
The Buffaloes will kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29 with North Dakota State coming to Boulder for the first-ever meeting. It's the only home game for CU in non-conference play. Oddsmakers believe Colorado will be on the cusp of making a bowl in what's expected to be the final season for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft.