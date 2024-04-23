Colorado's Sy’veon Wilkerson enters transfer portal
The mass exodus for the Colorado Buffaloes turned another corner on Tuesday. Former Jackson State transfer Sy'veon Wilkerson announced he would be entering the portal for a third time. This news comes after Deion Sanders and the Buffs have lost 22 players over the past week.
Wilkerson came to Boulder as one of Prime's original players from JSU. The 5-foot-9, 210-pound stocky running back played in 13 games for the Tigers in 2022 with 227 carries for 1,152 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He didn't have as much success at CU, but saw time in 11 games with 241 all-purpose yards and three TDs.
Colorado-North Dakota State football opener moved to Thursday, August 29
The Buffs are currently negative seven in the transfer portal for the year. Not to say this is an overhaul, but they've lost 36 players, which is nowhere near the 56 players who exited after hearing Sanders' famed Louis Luggage speech. A total of fourteen players are left from the initial transfer portal haul from last year. The rest have either transferred again or entered this year's NFL Draft.
Colorado will look for some new additions over the next week with the Black and Gold Spring Game on the horizon. The transfer portal period will end on April 30.