Atlanta Falcons Sign Delrick Abrams as Undrafted Free Agent

Delrick Abrams Jr. will get an opportunity at the next level with the Atlanta Falcons.

He will be teaming up in the same cornerback room as forever Buff Isaiah Oliver.

Abrams comes from a very small town in Louisiana, Angie, which has a population of 247 people.

He will be the third player in the NFL from his high school and the first since 1989.

After being virtually unknown coming out of high school, Abrams got his shot with Last Chance U's Independence Community College.

Delrick Abrams Jr. had a sneaky good college career. After transferring from JUCO prior to the 2018 season, Abrams came into his own as a senior with 56 tackles (42 solo) and five passes defended.

Playing in a young, inexperienced secondary, Abrams was often put on an island against opposing teams top receivers. For the most part, he was able to effectively hold his own. However, sometimes his solid play was overshadowed by a knack for getting beat on deep balls - something that likely stuck out in the minds of scouts.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, he has the length that teams crave but may need to beef up to hang with bigger NFL receivers. His frame, range, agility and tackling physicality might make him a more natural fit at Safety.

He had an interception at the Hula Bowl, an all-star showcase for graduating seniors. He’ll definitely need some seasoning, but has the traits and potential to turn into a solid, durable, defensive back.