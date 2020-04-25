Chicago Bears Select Arlington Hambright 226th Overall in NFL Draft

Hambright didn't have the most traditional journey. He was a full-time starter for just one season during his college career.

But now he is an NFL draft pick.

Hambright is heading to Chicago where they are trying to replace Kyle Long and have a lot of question marks along the offensive line.

Arlington Hambright spent time at three different schools during his college career. He began at Garden City Community College, where his team won the 2016 NJCAA National Championship. In two seasons, he saw time on both the offensive and defensive lines. After transferring to Oklahoma State, Hambright started in six games, missing half the season with an injury.

He saved his best for last, starting all 12 games as a grad transfer at Colorado, while recording 68 knockdown blocks and 12 touchdown blocks. He was also nominated for Pac-12 offensive lineman of the week honors three times.

Hambright really got on scouts' radars with a strong showing at the Hula Bowl. Listed as 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Hambright has the size and athleticism to play inside or outside on the offensive line. He impressed scouts at his pro day by running a 4.95 40-yard dash, only three offensive linemen at the combine posted times under five seconds.

With only 18 starts at the college level, he lacks the experience and consistency on tape which is why he falls to the back end of the draft. Make no mistake, the TEAM got a guy with high upside and the ability to play in multiple spots along the offensive line.