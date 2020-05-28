BuffsCountry
West Coast has been unjustifiably bullied when it comes to a college football season

Vinay Simlot

Several Pac-12 coaches have taken offense to the media prematurely eulogizing the 2020-2021 football season for schools in California. 

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, football’s demise in California has been “greatly exaggerated.”

“There’s a lot of gamesmanship that happens in the college football world that is very pointed at us out here on the West Coast, that we don’t love football, that we don’t play real football, how if we don’t do what the SEC is doing in the way the SEC is doing it, then we’re wrong,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said in an interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday. “The fact that we didn’t operate the same way as a state that is one-third the size of California, doesn’t mean that we don’t take this thing very seriously.

Through multiple interviews with coaches and athletic directors, Dellenger found schools targeting mid-June and early July to start football workouts. That’s not as far-fetched as it seemed just a few weeks ago. Most counties in California are in stage two or three of reopening.

The confusion might have come from the California State system announcing they would not have any in-person classes in the fall. None of the schools in the Pac-12 are part of the California State system.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 said June 12 would be the earliest date schools could reopen facilities for their athletes.

CU-Boulder announced its plan to resume in-person classes in the fall. Under the new plan, students would return for class until thanksgiving, and move to online classes for the rest of the semester.

In that plan, the university’s working group says “athletics should work in parallel” with the university’s efforts and “in accordance with the requirements that emanate from NCAA, Pac-12, etc.”

Still, in Colorado, Governor Polis has not allowed gyms to reopen. It’s unclear whether that same ruling would apply to athletics because the University of Colorado is considered essential. Whenever the players are allowed to practice, the NCAA says football teams will need four to six weeks before the season.

Colorado, California, Oregon and Nevada created a pact to work together for “modifying the stay at home orders.” The states are expected to take similar measures for restarting athletic activities.

New 2021 QB target Clay Millen already knows Colorado well

After receiving an offer two days ago, Clay Millen and the CU Buffs have had speed up the recruiting process but the connections are already there.

Chase Howell

Payneful ending to season doesn't erase progress for CU women's hoops

For the first part of a series discussing the women's basketball team, JR Payne discusses the feeling of not knowing how their season would've finished but feel they belonged in post-season.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs 2021 Basketball Recruiting Big Board

Taking a look at some of the 2021 basketball recruiting targets the CU hoops coaching staff are pursuing.

Chase Howell

Three-star TJ Quinn enjoys virtual visit with CU Buffs

Three-star safety TJ Quinn out of Valdosta (Ga.) has many power five options and CU has been recruiting him heavily.

Chase Howell

Introducing SI All-American TV with John Garcia Jr.

Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.  interviews former NFL and college football head coach Jim Mora Jr. for some insight on preparing for a football season.

Chase Howell

CU-Boulder releases plans for students' return to campus in the fall

The University of Colorado-Boulder and Chancellor Phil DiStefano released a plan on Tuesday describing the guidelines for in-person classes in the fall.

Chase Howell

Report: Pac-12 to allow on-campus activities effective June 15

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that the Pac-12 executives have voted to allow schools to resume on-campus activities on June 15.

Chase Howell

Report: CU hoops assistant Anthony Coleman heading back to Arizona State

CU Buffs assistant basketball coach Anthony Coleman is heading back to Tempe where he coached on Bobby Hurley's staff for three season.

Chase Howell

Conferences and Television Networks agree to extend deadline

The FBS conferences and television networks have agreed to extend the deadline for scheduling game times in the early portion of the season.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: The side of the Buffalo with the most fur

Another edition of the Monday Mailbag as BuffsCountry takes questions regarding every subject.

Chase Howell