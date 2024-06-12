Colorado's win total for 2024 season has become a burning topic with bettors
Colorado has reemerged as a popular choice among sports bettors, driven largely by the intriguing presence of the "Prime Effect" in Boulder. People are flocking to sportsbooks around the country to throw down money on the Buffaloes win total of 5.5. Notably, 63 percent of the bets and 71 percent of bettors favor Colorado to exceed this win total, according to BetMGM.
This trend marks the second consecutive season in which Sanders' Buffaloes have been a focal point in the sports gambling industry. The enthusiasm was evident last September when Colorado received more betting attention than some NFL teams. The buzz around the Buffs can be attributed to the high-profile nature of Deion Sanders and the dramatic storylines surrounding the team.
Coach Prime's first year at the helm was eventful but ultimately disappointing. The Buffs began with a promising 3-0 record, highlighted by a stunning victory over TCU, the previous season's national champion runner-up. However, their fortunes quickly declined as they went 1-8 in conference play and ended the season on a six-game losing streak. The turbulence has also been notable, with a significant player turnover via the transfer portal. Despite losing many players, Sanders has managed to bring in 42 new transfers, according to 247Sports.
The Sanders family has been at the center of much of the drama. Shedeur Sanders has been outspoken against former players who left the program, leading to a public feud that seemingly affected his public perception. Coach Prime found himself in the mix by calling out players who hit the transfer portal. Travis Hunter brings a versatile two-way approach and has built some Heisman hype early.
Despite the challenges, Colorado remains the center of attention in college football. Sanders' dynamic leadership of his team will continue to captivate both fans and bettors alike. As the 2024 football season approaches, it will be intriguing to see whether the Buffaloes can overcome their internal and external challenges to meet and perhaps exceed expectations.