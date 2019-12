5:30 p.m.: Goooooood evening, Colorado will try to improve on last year by beating a very good Utah team in a very cold night in Utah tonight. Utah can still make the playoff, so this is a big one for both teams.

5:48 p.m.: Colorado punts on its first try.

5:52 p.m: Utah punts and CU muffs it, giving Utah a break it definitely didn’t need.