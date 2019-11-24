Gameday Live: Washington at Colorado

Goooooooid evening, Colorado plays Washington tonight in what amounts to a two-game tournament to make the postseason.

Check in here throughout for live updates and idiotic commentary,

7:35 p.m.: Mustafa Johnson won’t play tonight.

8:17 p.m.: Alex Kinney just made the best punt of the year, if not of all time.

8:26 p.m.: Kinney’s great punt sets up a stop and then field goal drive for CU, which leads 3-0.

8:40 p.m: Nate Landman makes the biggest play he’s made this year, picking off Jacob Eason to stop a long Washington drive.

8:58 p.m.: Mark Perry with the sack. Whose defense is this?

9:10 p.m.: In the weirdest performance of the year Colorado takes a 6-0 lead on another field goal. Colorado looks like a Big Eight team, and I’m into it.

9:15 p.m.: Good land, it’s nice that the ‘85 Bears finally showed up.

9:28 p.m.: Laviska makes HIS best play of the year to put CU up 13-0. Senior night has these guys turned up,

9:32 p.m.: More and more often, you can see Mel Tucker’s personality on the team. It would by nice to see all these guys together one more year. Seems like they’re just now coming into their own.

9:34 p.m: Another sack. Washington has to make a major adjustment. This is ridiculous.

Halftime: As EVERYONE predicted, Colorado’s defense shut out Washington in the first half. I don’t know what’s going on, and neither does Washington, Erich seems completely stunned and confused by every Colorado blitz. It’s an impressive performance by Colorado but an equally embarrassing one by Washington, whose gameplan has gone terribly wrong.

9:47 p.m.: It actually kind of looked like Washington didn’t really know the rules or something, like the first time you play new card game.

10:03 p.m.: that was not the worst unnecessary roughness call I’ve ever seen, but… Come on10:08 p.m.: Washington scores a touchdown to make it 13-7 Colorado. It was a pretty good position by the Colorado defense except for the lame personal foul call that made the whole drive happen.