Colorado's Cameron Warchuck enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Cameron Warchuck announced he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. The four-year player and one of the last holdovers from the Karl Dorrell era came to Boulder as a walk-on as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
Warchuck played in all 12 games for Deion Sanders and the Buffs last season. He recorded a tackle on special teams. The 6-foot, 245-pounder from Norco (Calif) was a two-sport athlete and a lacrosse Defensive Player of the Year for the Big 8 League.
Colorado is down to negative five in the transfer portal for the year. Warchuck is the eighth offensive player to exit Boulder this week. Ironically, he's the only holdover out of the 20 players who entered their name since last Tuesday. The Buffs now have seven players on the roster who've been there since at least the 2022 season.
Colorado added five new players since the portal opened last week. They have another seven days to make up more ground from the 20 players lost. The window closed three days after the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 30.