Jake Peters is the third tight end to announce his intention to transfer to CU in as many days.

Peters was originally recruited to Arizona by Rich Rodriguez and his staff. Just 10 days after Peters signed, Rodriguez was let go.

Peters stuck it out but he was utilized more as an inside receiver in Kevin Sumlin's offense and always had dreams of being a more pro-style tight end.

After two seasons the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder decided to enter the transfer portal this past January.

"I went through my first two years and decided that it was kind of time for a change," Peters said. "I'm more of a pro-style tight end versus a spread style tight end."

A lot of schools had reached out but after some recent discussions with head coach Karl Dorrell, offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini and tight ends coach Taylor Embree, he decided Boulder would be his new home.

"I've always really liked Colorado," Peters said. "I like the campus. I know that they have a very strong fan base. The education there is great as well. And I don't know I've always been excited about what's going on at Colorado. So after talking with Coach Dorrell today, it kind of became a no brainer for me."

Peters said Dorrell and Chiaverini sold him on the offense they are planning on running.

"What they want to do is kind of run an offense similar to what the New England Patriots ran," Peters said. "And that in doing so they need a big, tight end, which I kind of fit the bill for. They want the tight end to be a big part of the passing game, which I kind of take pride in being able to block and catch and going from a pro-style, run-first offense, play-action, bootleg stuff like that."

And the big tight end loves the pedigree of Embree and the fact it will be his first tight ends coach of his career.

"So Taylor Embree is actually the nephew of my high school offensive coordinator," Peter said. "And so I had heard nothing but good things about him. And coming from working with the 49ers, especially under his dad Jon Embree who is regarded as one of the best tight ends coaches in the game."

"So I'm super excited to get to work with him. I've never actually had tight ends coach in my entire life. So I'm excited to have a guy that's solely focused on us."

Peters will join as a walk-on but has plans of earning a scholarship somewhere down the road.

"As of right now, I'm coming in as a walk-on. And kind of going from there," Peters said. "There's been no promises made, nothing like that. I just gotta get in there and work and prove that I am willing, I'm good enough to be on scholarship because I know I am. And coming from being a scholarship kid at Arizona. It's kind of a humbling experience. But I know that if I just get in work hard. I think my play can talk for itself."

Per NCAA rules, Peters will have to sit-out for a season because he's yet to graduate. The NCAA is supposed to vote on a one-time transfer rule in the near future that would theoretically allow Peters to be eligible right away. But even if that rule is voted in, it is not supposed to go into effect until the 2021-22 season.

Peters will try to get a waiver through the NCAA in order to be eligible for next season.