BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs add Graduate Assistant to Staff

Chase Howell

It appears former NFL defensive lineman Aziz Shittu is heading to Boulder to join Karl Dorrell and his staff. 

Shittu recently changed his Twitter bio to read, "Graduate Assistant Defensive Line Coach @ Colorado University," although it is normally referred to as the University of Colorado, he'll have to be forgiven this one time. 

He followed that up and tweeted, "Counting down the days until I can get out to Boulder." 

This will be Shittu's first coaching job as he spent the last football season with the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly on injured reserve before he was waived in October.

He was on the Eagles practice squad in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl. 

CU's defensive line coach Chris Wilson was the Eagle defensive line coach at the time. 

Although he does not have much coaching experience, he is clearly someone Wilson trusts as one of his former players.

Shittu was a four-star on most recruiting sites and a five-star on Rivals coming out of Buhach Colony High School. He had the pick of the litter and chose to attend Stanford. 

He didn't see much action until his junior year and then really blossomed during his senior season.

As a senior, he had 58 tackles and four sacks. He was named on both All-Pac-12 first team lists including the Associated Press. He was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the Rose Bowl. 

He was Pac-12 All-Academic second team his junior year and Pac-12 All-Academic first time his senior year majoring in Psychology at Stanford. 

According to his Stanford bio, his full name is Abdulaziz Oluwatosin Shittu, Jr.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Podcast: Say Hello to the new CU Buffs podcast crew

The new and official podcast of BuffsCountry. The boys use the first podcast to discuss all of the latest happenings around Colorado football and basketball. As well as introduce some new segments and start learning more about each other.

Chase Howell

Davion Cistrunk lists CU in top 12

Chase Howell

Big-time programs are starting to notice Arden Walker

The most underrated player in the state of Colorado, three-star DL Arden Walker, is starting to receive more attention.

Chase Howell

Tulsa Graduate Transfer Jeriah Horne is heading to Colorado

Jeriah Horne has decided he will use his last season of collegiate eligibility by playing for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Billups to Compete in H-O-R-S-E Competition Against NBA and WNBA Stars

Billups will be showcasing his skills against NBA stars once again.

Chase Howell

Creating 2020 Colorado Buffaloes: Defensive Tackle

BuffsCountry continues the project of creating the entire CU football team with the defensive tackles.

Chase Howell

This is one of the coolest things I've read. Forever Buff Xavier Silas…

Chase Howell

Jeriah Horne set to announce on Thursday, Colorado still in the mix

The highly sought after graduate transfer from Tulsa is set to announce where he will play his last season of college basketball.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 Network is airing some of CU's greatest games tonight starting…

Chase Howell

Column: How the Coronavirus Pandemic Could Shape the College Football Season

Administrators and insiders weigh in as the coronavirus threatens the college football season—and explain why the entire NCAA system could hang in the balance.

Chase Howell