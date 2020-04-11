CU Buffs add Graduate Assistant to Staff

It appears former NFL defensive lineman Aziz Shittu is heading to Boulder to join Karl Dorrell and his staff.

Shittu recently changed his Twitter bio to read, "Graduate Assistant Defensive Line Coach @ Colorado University," although it is normally referred to as the University of Colorado, he'll have to be forgiven this one time.

He followed that up and tweeted, "Counting down the days until I can get out to Boulder."

This will be Shittu's first coaching job as he spent the last football season with the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly on injured reserve before he was waived in October.

He was on the Eagles practice squad in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl.

CU's defensive line coach Chris Wilson was the Eagle defensive line coach at the time.

Although he does not have much coaching experience, he is clearly someone Wilson trusts as one of his former players.

Shittu was a four-star on most recruiting sites and a five-star on Rivals coming out of Buhach Colony High School. He had the pick of the litter and chose to attend Stanford.

He didn't see much action until his junior year and then really blossomed during his senior season.

As a senior, he had 58 tackles and four sacks. He was named on both All-Pac-12 first team lists including the Associated Press. He was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in the Rose Bowl.

He was Pac-12 All-Academic second team his junior year and Pac-12 All-Academic first time his senior year majoring in Psychology at Stanford.

According to his Stanford bio, his full name is Abdulaziz Oluwatosin Shittu, Jr.