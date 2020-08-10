Did college sports just reach its boiling point?

College sports has been an active volcano for years. Eventually, it was going to reach a boiling point and it was going to explode in front of our faces.

It was almost inevetible. The injustices that have taken place in the exploitation of young athletes had gone on for too long and it was only a matter of time. It just took a social uprising and a pandemic for everything to rise to the forefront.

It has taken a pandemic to start an uproar about player's rights and compensation in college sports.

For college football to take place this fall, the players would have to agree to it.

Over the last few weeks, stories have been circulating about the players threatening to boycott. And, although some players opting out could have been a major blow to any team, the real story has always been about unionization.

The players coming together to have a seat at the table, to have demands and ultimately working something out on their terms is something we have seldom seen in college sports.

And it has scared the crap out administrations around the country.

The worst fear for administrations is not to lose millions of dollars of potential profits due to the lack of a significant football season, it's the potential loss of everybody's livelihood if they are ever forced to admit the obvious: the athletes are employees.

Why are there no plans from the NCAA or the Pac-12 to go into a bubble in order to protect the athletes and still hold sports? Well, that would ruin their argument for amateurism.

And that's their worst nightmare.

After all, this is an organization that would simply rather stop making a video game instead of paying the players that are actually in it.

That's why players, especially big-name players across the country like Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Najee Harris, taking to social media to release a statement about creating a players association.

Some CU Buffs also took to Twitter on Sunday night.

They believe it's time for them to have a seat at the table, to have a voice about what is going to directly impact their lives.

The only way to go forward is by listening to the players.

Will it be enough to salvage a lost season? That remains unclear. But what we do know is college sports are never going to be the same because that volcano is about to explode.