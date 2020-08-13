BuffsCountry
Antonio Alfano Sighting: Alfano is back at CU

Chase Howell

The saga goes on. 

Antonio Alfano is back enrolled at the University of Colorado. 

The CU Buffs football Twitter account tweeted out the "Students of the Week" which they send out every week. 

But one of the players recognized this week came as a surprise to most when they selected Alfano. 

The latest report on Alfano was that he was no longer enrolled at the university. Before that, he was suspended indefinitely from the football team.

But now it appears he has a clear path back. A CU athletics spokesman said that he has been working to get reinstated with the football team. 

Not out of the woods yet, but it is the first sign of positive news regarding Alfano since January. 

The five-star recruit announced his transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes back in October. 

Alfano was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country regardless of position on 247Sports coming out Colonia High School in New Jersey. He signed and enrolled at Alabama.

He was there for the entire spring semester as an early enrollee. He left Alabama in September citing his grandma's health as the reason to head home.

It was never reported that he had entered the transfer portal while at Colorado, even after the reports of the suspension and no longer being enrolled. 

If he continues to work towards being reinstated, he may still have a battle to be eligible for football in the spring. 

The NCAA rule is the player must sit-out for a full year after he/she enrolls at the school. It will be a full year in January. However, if he was truly no longer enrolled at school in May, it will be interesting to see how that impacts his eligibility. 

It is still unclear whether the postponement of the season plays a role in his eligibility as well. 

Regardless, the former No. 1 recruit in the country could significantly bolster the defense. 

