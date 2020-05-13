Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Blake Stenstrom is transferring to Princeton he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Stenstrom entered the transfer portal back in January and then finished up his sophomore year of school at CU before deciding where he would continue his football career.

He has landed in Princeton, New Jersey.

Once Stenstrom entered the portal, many people close to him and those that covered him expected him to end up in the Ivy League. He has always had very high academic aspirations.

He graduated from Valor Christian with a 4.3 GPA and had lots of Ivy league schools after him at the time. He was also a four-star quarterback and made it to the Elite 11 finals.

Stenstrom had high football aspirations at the time and enrolled at the University of Colorado and declared a major in Mechanical Engineering.

A multitude of factors had him enter the transfer portal. It was unclear if he would be able to beat out Tyler Lytle or the incoming freshman Brendon Lewis for the starting spot.

He had been in a battle with Lytle for the backup spot over the last season. When starting quarterback Steven Montez was hurt against Washington State, Lytle went in for one snap before also getting hurt.

Stenstrom saw his first action against Washington State where he was 1-for-3 with an interception. He then came in again against USC and immediately rushed for a 27-yard gain.

He will get a fresh start in Princeton where he will get to excel academically while also battle for the starting quarterback gig.