Brendon Lewis is working hard to get better

Chase Howell

CU freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis has been staying active throughout this quarantine period. 

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback is not one to post much on his social media. He rarely posts anything and if he does, it's usually about CU.

But there has been some activity with some workouts in recent weeks.

He was throwing the football around with Keith Miller III, a fellow 2020 CU signee, and they both had been posting about it on social media. 

Miller has raved about catching passes from Lewis. They live about 30-40 minutes away from each other and tend to meet halfway when they go workout with each other. Other future and current Buffs have thrown with them as well. Especially those that live in the Dallas area. 

"He gets the ball out of his hands very quickly and the ball is always in the right place no matter the route," Miller said of Lewis' passing ability. 

Other future and current Buffs have thrown with them as well. Especially those that live in the Dallas area. 

Over this past week, a video has surfaced of Lewis comfortably slinging the rock about 30 yards downfield. It has made its away across CU Twitter due to his ability to make it look it easy. 

A nice, smooth three-step drop and throws out perfectly on time. On the surface, that's what is impressive about this throw. But if you've been following him since he committed to Colorado, there are some really impressive mechanical changes. 

While in high school, Lewis had a major looping motion that is usually considered a mechanical flaw. The ball was held low in his hand and he would take longer to get the ball out. 

Now he is much more upright and balanced throwing the football. Although the looping motion is still present it is not as prevalent. The release is much higher and a bit quicker. Allowing for Lewis to get the ball out on time much easier. 

"Colorado QB Brendon Lewis is on fire right now," his quarterback trainer Austyn Carta-Samuels said on his Instagram account (lockedinqb). "Couple months back he was throwing the ball well but had a bit of a loop in the upper body, overstride, and was working on aligning properly to the left side of the field. We discussed how stride length and loop are tied together, talked about how to most efficiently get our hips in proper alignment to our left by incorporating it into the top of our drop and then two days ago I get this video."

Carta-Samuels was referring to the video above and how much improvement he sees in that video. 

"The reason this clip stands out to me is it’s perfect," Carta-Samuels said on Instagram. "Love how relaxed he is through the rep. His base stays underneath him, love his ball carriage, has great feel for where his weight is at all times, he’s eliminated the stride which took away the loop, and the rest is natural. Love how simplistic the stroke has become and how natural the stroke is. All hard work. The kid won’t be stopped. Proud of you."

Lewis has been working with Carta-Samuels since his early high school days. But they waited until after high school to eliminate the loop. They've worked on balance, footwork in the pocket and quickening his release. 

That seems to be paying off as the most recent video has Lewis looking more and more like a power five quarterback. 

Recently they've been working on the mental side of the game. Identifying coverages is key to success for a quarterback, anybody that watched Steven Montez the last three years knows that. 

Lewis will be competing with Tyler Lytle and Sam Noyer for the starting quarterback job this season. Lytle seems to have the edge but it is as open of competition as you're going to find. If Lewis continues to improve his throwing ability, we already know what he can do with his legs, he has a legitimate shot at being the starting quarterback. 

