BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs could open the season against the Oregon Ducks

Chase Howell

A brand new coach that was hired later than any new coach in the football bowl subdivision. 

A new quarterback that could possibly be a true freshman. 

A very limited practice schedule which included no spring practice and very limited time for the players to learn a new system and technique on the field. 

Congratulations, CU Buffs! You get to play the Oregon Ducks to open your season. 

That is a very likely possibility as the Big Ten has already announced they are moving to a conference only and it is likely that many conferences will follow behind. 

Look, to speculate the schedule for the college football season, or whether there will be a season at all, seems disingenuous at this point. 

But the current rumblings are a conference only schedule and the Buffs open up their conference schedule with the Ducks.

Oregon will be widely picked to be the winners of the Pac-12 after winning the conference and the Rose Bowl last season.

And they will be in the top ten nationally on many pre-season rankings with an outsiders shot at making the College Football Playoff. 

They do not return their star quarterback, Justin Herbert, but they return plenty of firepower on offense and defense. 

They have the Outland Trophy winner, given to the nation's best offensive lineman, returning on their offensive line and it is once again expected to be one of the top in the country.

They also have Kayvon Thibodeaux on the defensive side of the ball, who finished with nine sacks last season and is expected to be one of the top defensive players in the nation. 

Unlike last season's 45-3 thrashing by the Ducks, the game will be a home game for the Buffs. But how much of an advantage will it be with no, or limited, fans in attendance? 

Colorado will certainly have their work cut out for them if they have to open the season against Oregon.

The full conference schedule:

  • Week 1: vs Oregon
  • Week 2: at Arizona
  • Week 3: vs UCLA
  • Week 4: vs Arizona State
  • Week 5: at USC
  • Week 6: vs Washington State
  • Week 7: at Stanford
  • Week 8: at Washington
  • Week 9: vs Utah
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CU athletic department announces staff changes

The CU Buffs athletic department announced their staff changes after trying to replace Ceal Barry and Ben Broussard.

Chase Howell

A Story from 2042: Evan Battey named head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes

BuffsCountry takes a look into the future when Evan Battey is named the head basketball coach for the CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Larry Scott believes a spring football season is "last resort"

In an interview on Pac-12 radio, the Pac-12 commissioner was asked about a spring season and described the many complications that come with it.

Chase Howell

Defensive lineman from Arkansas receptive to interest from Colorado

Tyas Martin, a three-star defensive lineman out of Jacksonville (Ark.), received an offer from CU this past week and has a unique connection to the Buffs.

Chase Howell

Spencer Dinwiddie to sit out NBA restart

After another positive COVID-19 test, Spencer Dinwiddie has decided not to make the trip to Orlando.

Chase Howell

Could the Larry Scott era be coming to an end?

Larry Scott's job as commissioner of the Pac-12 could be in jeopardy according to a report by the Oregonian.

Vinay Simlot

La'Vontae Shenault arrested on suspicion of DUI in Fort Collins

CU Buffs wide receiver La'Vontae Shenault was arrested in Fort Collins on Sunday for suspicion of DUI.

Chase Howell

Jash Allen is in the transfer portal

Jash Allen, a blue-chip recruit out of junior college, has decided to enter the transfer portal before his senior season.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Twitter beef and getting buff

The CU Buffs Country podcast is back for another week of talking Buffs. This time, Chase Howell addresses some Twitter beef and his viewpoint of the ongoing workouts.

Chase Howell

Embree has to quickly develop his tight end room

Tight ends coach Taylor Embree wasn't left with much in the cupboard in his tight end room, but there is still some talent in that room and they could surprise people in 2020.

Chase Howell