Podcast: It's Time to Talk

Chase Howell

The boys are back!

Well, most of the boys are back, anyway.

Adam Chalifoux is missing in action during a camping retreat so that point guard of the CU Buffs Country podcast was not available. 

Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell had to find some ways to create offense on their own. 

There have been a lot of tough discussions happening over the last week and that is no different with this podcast.

We discuss all of the happenings as it relates to sports and how to start improving ourselves and finding ways that all of us can create change. It starts with us.

Howell provides some details on how the 'Buffs March' was created and how it was so successful on Friday and why actions really do speak louder than words. 

Thre's some quick discussion about rewatching the 1994 win at Michigan and other throwback CU games.  

And then with the CU Buffs picking up their third commit for the 2021 recruiting class, there is finally some recruiting talk on the podcast. Howell talks about all of the things he's hearing from various recruits and how CU can keep the momentum going. 

There is also some women's golf discussion as Howell was out watching some future, current and forever Buffs on the course this past week.

And then, America's favorite segment, Clown Scholarship Offer of the Week. In a week of turmoil, the three nominees this week are Drew Brees, Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell. 

Find out who wins on this week's podcast. 

Listen to the full podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Soundcloud or down below. 

Please remember to like, share, subscribe, leave a friendly review. 

Al Ashford raves about virtual visit with CU Buffs

In-state three-star cornerback Al Ashford has been building a relationship with the CU staff over the last few weeks and recently took a virtual visit.

Chase Howell

Actions Louder than Words: CU Buffs take to the streets in protest for racial justice

The Colorado Buffaloes football team organized a march that had hundreds of people in the Boulder streets protesting for police reform and ending racism.

Chase Howell

Four-star Ketron Jackson breaks down top seven

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday and he broke all seven of them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

JR Payne details offseason plans amid the pandemic

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne went into details with BuffsCountry on the current communication with her team and her plans for the offseason.

Vinay Simlot

CU Buffs set to host Buffs March on Friday

Members of the Colorado Buffaloes football team have announced a Buffs March around Boulder on Friday to stand up against racism.

Chase Howell

CU Commit Lawson Lovering makes another jump in rankings

The nation is starting to take notice in CU hoops commit Lawson Lovering as he makes another jump in the rankings.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Weekly Offer Tracker: Targeting the South

The CU coaching staff continues to target 2021 recruits as they try to build the class and they seem to have an affinity for the southern states.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs in four-star Ketron Jackson's top seven schools

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday. And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Jimmy Valsin has CU Buffs in Top Eight

Three-star wide receiver Jimmy Valsin released his top eight schools on Monday. The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commit No. 3 for the 2021 class

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up their third commitment of the 2021 class in the form of three-star Zephaniah Maea.

Chase Howell