Podcast: It's Time to Talk

The boys are back!

Well, most of the boys are back, anyway.

Adam Chalifoux is missing in action during a camping retreat so that point guard of the CU Buffs Country podcast was not available.

Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell had to find some ways to create offense on their own.

There have been a lot of tough discussions happening over the last week and that is no different with this podcast.

We discuss all of the happenings as it relates to sports and how to start improving ourselves and finding ways that all of us can create change. It starts with us.

Howell provides some details on how the 'Buffs March' was created and how it was so successful on Friday and why actions really do speak louder than words.

Thre's some quick discussion about rewatching the 1994 win at Michigan and other throwback CU games.

And then with the CU Buffs picking up their third commit for the 2021 recruiting class, there is finally some recruiting talk on the podcast. Howell talks about all of the things he's hearing from various recruits and how CU can keep the momentum going.

There is also some women's golf discussion as Howell was out watching some future, current and forever Buffs on the course this past week.

And then, America's favorite segment, Clown Scholarship Offer of the Week. In a week of turmoil, the three nominees this week are Drew Brees, Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell.

Find out who wins on this week's podcast.

