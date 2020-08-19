Devin Ross is making some noise at Patriots training camp

Devin Ross has been making a name for himself so far at New England Patriots training camp.

The forever Buff is now in his third training camp in the NFL and, although he has been close, he has yet to make a 53-man roster.

Out of CU, he was on the camp roster with the Tennessee Titans and he was on his way to making the team before suffering an injury and was signed to the practice squad.

He was then picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles but was cut before camp could start. Ross spent last season's camp with the Patriots and made the practice squad.

Camp last year and getting comfortable in the system seem to have made the difference as he's come back this year on fire.

He is still considered a longshot to make the team but that seems to be changing by the day.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Ross during media availability on Wednesday.

"Devin's a hard-working kid," Belichick said. "I think when we got him last year, I'm not sure he was 100 percent healthy."

“I think that he’s improved from this year to last year. We’ll see how things go here, but yeah, he looks like he’s ready to go and ready to compete, and we’ll see how that all comes together.”

It should not be taken lightly that the boss man mentioned his work ethic first.

He's been slept on throughout his college career and so far during his NFL career and he's trying to wake up the doubters.

"Every time I come out of the huddle, I come to the line with the mindset nobody can cover me, nobody can guard me," Ross told the media on Thursday. "I've always played that way...I've got that chip on my shoulder."

The media attention, the comment from the coach and the Patriots making him available to the media are all signs pointing to Ross having a serious chance of making the team.