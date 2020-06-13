BuffsCountry
The CU Buffs freshmen are arriving on campus

Chase Howell

One of the most exciting things about a recruiting class wrapping up is seeing them all show up on campus in the summer.

This class has been through a lot. Some of them were recruited by one staff, re-recruited by another and then ultimately locked down by the new staff and head coach Karl Dorrell. 

Dorrell needs to be commended to be able to keep together all 25 signees from the 2020 class.

Some of them already enrolled in January but the rest of them will be arriving in Boulder over these next few days. 

Four-star running back Ashaad Clayton has been posting on social media all day. He left New Orleans this morning and has arrived in Boulder as of Saturday afternoon. The recruiting saga is now officially over. 

IMG_5871

Four-star outside linebacker Jason Harris is also arriving in Boulder on Saturday. His mother, Cha'Ron, tweeted out that she would be dropping her son off. 

Wide receiver Keith Miller III is on his way via what appears to be a road trip. 

Wide receiver Brenden Rice apparently arrived in Boulder yesterday after tweeting out "Let's work" and his location was in Boulder, Colo. 

Another wide receiver, Montana Lemonious-Craig, tweeted something similar to Rice with his location in Boulder. 

Many of the early enrollees are already back in Boulder. Quarterback Brendon Lewis has been there for a couple of weeks now, he attended the march last week. Jake Wray was also in attendance for the march. 

According to the guidelines put in place by CU athletics, all athletes will have to go under a mandatory seven-day quarantine. They will all have physicals which include getting tested for the novel Coronavirus. 

