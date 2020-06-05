BuffsCountry
Actions Louder than Words: CU Buffs take to the streets in protest for racial justice

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes marched through the streets of Boulder on Friday with many of their fans alongside with them.

Hundreds of people carried around signs and let their voices be heard as they marched for social justice, peace and unity. 

The CU Buffs football team coined it "Buffs March" but members from every sports team were represented in the march including both the men's and women's basketball teams.

The event was organized by the CU football team, specifically a few of the senior leaders and head coach Karl Dorrell. Dorrell spoke about the leadership he's seen from his team during this difficult time.

"Our football program, our community, our school, we wanted to be proactive about it rather than just tweeting something on Twitter," Dorrell told the media afterward. "I'm proud of this football team, their efforts and who they are as young men."

Dorrell also spoke about what it means to have leaders that can have on an impact on their community and society as a whole. 

"I want to empower our young people to be change-makers in our society, difference makers," Dorrell said. "I want them to be impactful people that really do it in a positive way. When they go home in their community or here in Boulder, I want them to be difference makers. And this is a perfect sign of what that takes. And now, if anything, they understand their platform." 

Senior wide receiver K.D. Nixon is one of those that is trying to make an impact in his community back home and in Boulder. He went on the Pac-12 network and discussed spreading love and then practiced what he preached during Friday's protest.

He was shaking hands with officers, giving them knuckles and talking to as many people as he could. During his speech after the march, Nixon talked about being scared to approach cops when he's home in Dallas and how he feels more comfortable in Boulder. 

"The cops right here, shake my hand baby. We're family. We're family," Nixon said as he approached two officers. "I remember I couldn't do that in the South. I came to Colorado to get away from that. It's hard back home, man... thank you for shaking my hand. That was my fear. I couldn't go home, I hadn't been home in three years and that's the sole reason. I know I'm going to die if I go home."

He continued to preach showing love in a very moving two and a half minute speech. 

Laviska Shenault Jr. also made an appearance. The second round Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick was already in town making "a pit stop" as he brought his niece and nephew to Boulder. 

He reiterated what Nixon had to say about the Boulder community.

"It's definitely more comfortable being back here," Shenault said. "Like I said, that's the reason I'm back here all of the time. I got drafted and I'm still back in Boulder where I played college. It's just always love here and peace and everyone working together."

The Boulder community made a lot of people proud on Friday. 

