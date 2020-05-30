BuffsCountry
Podcast: Antonio Al-gone-o

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs Country is back in its normal format after last week's special edition.

Last week, Adam Chalifoux, Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell enjoyed having CU signees Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien on the show to have some fun but they weren't able to address any topics regarding CU Buffs news. 

This week, the boys had plenty of topics to discuss. 

First of all, the news dropped right before we started to record the show. Former five-star recruit and Alabama transfer Antonio Alfano is no longer enrolled at Colorado. 

They guys discuss the impact of that on the football team, how head coach Karl Dorrell is trying to build his own culture and the entire situation. 

There is a little bit of discussion about the athletes being outspoken during a time of national crisis amid the protests for the killing of George Floyd and the United States justice system. 

The women's basketball team is discussed on the podcast. As a podcast, we want to cover all sports and that is difficult when no other sports are going on. Simlot interviewed women's basketball head coach JR Payne this past week so we discuss what she had to say and the overall direction of the program. 

And then finally, the segment that has everyone talking, the Clown College Scholarship of the Week. The nominees are Hannah Brown of the Bachelorette with a controversial video, Alfano and Michael Porter Jr. with a controversial tweet. 

Listen to the podcast to find out who won.

Great podcast.

