Despite all of the turmoil in the world today, it is starting to feel like football season is around the corner.

Do you know why it's starting to feel that way? My friends at Colorado State are wanting to talk about football for the first time in 10 months.

And those aren't the only CSU Rams that are doing a lot of talking at the moment.

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride is trying to jumpstart some of the trash talk before the last Rocky Mountain Showdown until 2023.

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, the senior tight end had some choice words for the Buffs.

"I'm planning on going out there and destroying them," McBride said according to Eddie Herz on Twitter. "That's what everyone has in mind, and that's what we are going to plan on doing. It's really who wants it more September 5 and I think we'll be more hungry than they will be."

The Buffs are used to blocking out the noise. They read the tweets when Nebraska was trying to make the headlines with some of their comments before playing CU last fall. And they ignored them.

"To be honest, I think they talked themselves right out of the game," Steven Montez said after the Nebraska game. "I think they came in too amped up. Before the coin toss they were talking trash, they were at the bottoms of the piles talking trash. They were spitting, they were doing dirty stuff.”

The Buffaloes are going to keep that same mentality going into the matchup against CSU.

"I did see that quote," starting safety Derrion Rakestraw said. "And we should be on their minds. But that is not where we are at right now. We're focused on the work we have to put in to get to that point. The words are going to speak on the field. We don't have to do too much talking as a team. The work we are putting in now is going to speak for itself when we play them."

The Buffs first visit to Canvas Stadium is shaping up to be an interesting one.