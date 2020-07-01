BuffsCountry
CU Buffs plan to "speak on the field"

Chase Howell

Despite all of the turmoil in the world today, it is starting to feel like football season is around the corner.

Do you know why it's starting to feel that way? My friends at Colorado State are wanting to talk about football for the first time in 10 months. 

And those aren't the only CSU Rams that are doing a lot of talking at the moment. 

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride is trying to jumpstart some of the trash talk before the last Rocky Mountain Showdown until 2023. 

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, the senior tight end had some choice words for the Buffs. 

"I'm planning on going out there and destroying them," McBride said according to Eddie Herz on Twitter. "That's what everyone has in mind, and that's what we are going to plan on doing. It's really who wants it more September 5 and I think we'll be more hungry than they will be."

The Buffs are used to blocking out the noise. They read the tweets when Nebraska was trying to make the headlines with some of their comments before playing CU last fall. And they ignored them. 

"To be honest, I think they talked themselves right out of the game," Steven Montez said after the Nebraska game. "I think they came in too amped up. Before the coin toss they were talking trash, they were at the bottoms of the piles talking trash. They were spitting, they were doing dirty stuff.” 

The Buffaloes are going to keep that same mentality going into the matchup against CSU.

"I did see that quote," starting safety Derrion Rakestraw said. "And we should be on their minds. But that is not where we are at right now. We're focused on the work we have to put in to get to that point. The words are going to speak on the field. We don't have to do too much talking as a team. The work we are putting in now is going to speak for itself when we play them."

The Buffs first visit to Canvas Stadium is shaping up to be an interesting one. 

CU is "anticipating" only season ticket holders will be allowed at games

In a letter to ticket holders and prospective ticket holders, the CU Buffs ticket office admits anticipating a reduced crowd this season.

Chase Howell

Thoughts on Pat Forde's Conference Realignment

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde released a plan for conference realignment that would shake up college football forever and BuffsCountry has some thoughts.

Chase Howell

Highly coveted in-state tight end set for July 4 announcement

Four-star tight end Erik Olsen is set to announce his commitment on America's birthday and broke down his finalists for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

Forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie has tested positive for COVID-19

Dinwiddie told The Athletic on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing minor symptoms.

Chase Howell

Stories from around Sports Illustrated: Is it September yet?

The top stories from this past week on the Sports Illustrated college sites.

Chase Howell

Watch: CD6 CU regent candidate Richard Murray discuss the importance of supporting athletics

The regents haven't given their full support to the football program over recent years and, in an interview with the CU Buffs Country podcast, Richard Murray explains why he wants to change that.

Chase Howell

Will 2020 boast the "most talented" offensive line in recent memory?

Starting tackle Will Sherman believes CU has the most talent and the most depth on the offensive line since he's been with the program.

Chase Howell

Opinion: Boyle made the prudent move in hiring Rick Ray

Tad Boyle hired Rick Ray as his newest assistant coach and there are some reasons why it could be a great fit.

Chase Howell

Getting to know graduate assistant Jason Grossman and his heroic act

The Colorado Buffaloes hired a graduate assistant that has flown under the radar over the last couple of months, but he has an amazing story.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Can McKinley Wright be CU's Payton Pritchard?

The boys are back with another CU Buffs Country podcast and Tad Boyle brought us a topic to debate.

Chase Howell