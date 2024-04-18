Deion Sanders shoots down fake news about six NFL teams as "stupid lie"
Deion Sanders has heard a lot of "bull junk" in his day, but he's always quick to fix details that are reported incorrectly. One instance that happened recently was a report by the NY Post which stated Coach Prime would only allow Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to play for six NFL teams.
While Sanders did name a select few NFL franchises that would be a good fit for his star players on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast, his comments were taken out of context and other sites ran with the details. Sanders was speaking openly about the possibility of six NFL teams — San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Philadelphia Eagles — as where he wants them to play and “certain cities” are off the table. There was no exclusive list dropped anytime during the conversations.
Two things are clear from previous quotes with Sanders. Cold weather cities are not preferred at all and there could be a holdout situation in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I know where I want them to go," Sanders said. "So, there are certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s going to be an Eli. We ain’t doing it.”
Coach Prime had a chance to respond to the false reports of there only being six NFL teams for Sanders and Hunter.
"A lie is so fast," Sanders told CBS Denver's Romi Bean. "It can outrun the truth any day. That's a bold face lie. That's a stupid lie. I have more than six (NFL) owners that are friends. I have more than six (NFL) GMs that are friends." He went on to say, "I would never do that. If I was that stupid, I wouldn't disclose the teams I would want them to play for. I would disclose the several that I wouldn't."
Needless to say, Sanders knows the NFL franchises who are serious about winning and wants to position Shedeur and Travis in ideal situations. But the list isn't whittled down to the franchises that he played for and the Eagles.
Colorado is currently wrapping up the fourth week of Spring Practices in Boulder before the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 27.