BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Column: Doomsday is approaching and it's because the leaders couldn't get ahead of it

Chase Howell

Welcome to college football Saturday. 

The dominoes have begun to fall, especially over the last week with the cancellation of FCS and Division II football in the fall. 

But the biggest domino so far was announced on Saturday morning. The Mid-American Conference has canceled the fall football season. 

The MAC becomes the first FBS conference to move away from the fall. UConn was the first FBS school to cancel their season. 

“There are simply too many unknowns to put our student-athletes in these situations,” MAC commissioner John Steinbrecher said. “This is simply a miserable decision. I am heartbroken we are in this place.”

Now, it appears, the Big Ten presidents are meeting on Saturday to discuss possibly canceling the season. 

It feels like deja vu from March. 

Back in March, Ivy League was first to cancel its basketball tournament (now same with fall sports) and many other conferences start to follow suit a week later. 

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger is reporting that the Pac-12 presidents have a scheduled meeting on Tuesday, and it won't be a surprise if that's the day they come out with a decision. 

The Pac-12 football teams can start fall camp on Aug. 17 as of now. And the season is scheduled to start on Sept. 26. 

Those dates will likely be changed by Tuesday.

"What happened? The closer we got to kickoff, the more misgivings have mounted," Dellenger wrote in a column on Saturday. "There was never a unified belief at the FBS level about how to proceed, and those fissures have become more clear as time went by and the data did not alleviate concerns."

If the season is postponed or canceled, it will be because they listened to the players. It's clear the players do not feel safe under the current protocols.

That's why they formed #WeAreUnited and other similar groups across the country. And that's why, on a recent conference call with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, the players asked for more testing.

And Scott basically told them to kick rocks. 

They have not been able to test the players as much as they should have or should be testing in the future.

They weren't prepared to have outbreaks before college students even return to campus. 

They weren't prepared to have college students speak their minds when the leaders aren't doing things to make them safe. 

And it looks like there won't be a fall football season because of it. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TJ Patu has CU Buffs in top four schools

Highly regarded athlete TJ Patu has the Colorado Buffaloes in his top four schools.

Chase Howell

Hodgkins and Schalk shining for CU Buffs during summer events

Kirsty Hodgkins and Hailey Schalk have had very successful summers as the gear up for the fall portion of the CU women's golf season.

Chase Howell

Lucas Siewert signs with club in Brazil

Forever Buff Lucas Siewert has signed with Sporting Club Corinthians Paulista for his first professional contract.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs add preferred walk-on quarterback to 2020 class

Mike Chandler, a 2020 quarterback with division one offers, has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on.

Chase Howell

Remembering CU Buff icon Betty Hoover

CU Buffs fans share their favorite memories of Colorado Buffaloes superfan Betty Hoover.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright has some unfinished business

In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, CU Buffs point guard McKinley Wright explained why he's returning for his senior season.

Vinay Simlot

Maddox Kopp has CU Buffs in top five schools

Three-star quarterback Maddox Kopp released his top five schools on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

A Pac-12 loan program with no football? It's a possibility

Some documents reveal the Pac-12 is preparing a loan program to offset profit loss if there is no football season.

Vinay Simlot

Buffs in the Bubble: Derrick White shines and Roberson is back

There are a few forever Buffs playing basketball right now and one of them is becoming a star in front of our eyes. An update on all of the Buffs in the bubble.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs "actively planning" to have fans at Folsom Field

The CU Buffs athletic department sent out an email to season ticket holders indicating their plans to have fans in the stadium.

Chase Howell