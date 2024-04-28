Former Auburn cornerback Colton hood and brother, Brandon, commit to Colorado
If football truly is a family affair, then the Colorado Buffaloes family just got bigger.
Former Auburn cornerback Colton Hood transfers to Colorado on Sunday. He brings his brother, Brandon Hood, a Class of 2024 running back with him to Boulder.
Colton, a four-star prospect out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy, (McDonough, GA), saw action in three games for the Tigers last season and recorded three tackles. He was listed as the 383rd best recruit (42nd best corner) in the 2023, according combined rankings from On3, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.
The Buffs have now added 33 players via the transfer portal this offseason.
Brandon, a three-star running back, also played his high school ball at Eagles Landing Christian Academy. He received offers from Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Penn State among others. He became the 12th recruit for Colorado’s incoming 2024 class. With the addition of Hood brothers, the Buffaloes will have a FBS record five sets of siblings on the roster this fall - The Hoods, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester, Destin and Keaton Wade, and Kaleb and Kole Mathis.
It's also the first time in history two active coaches have their sons on the roster. Coach Prime has the Sanders duo, and Kaleb and Kole are the sons of Buffaloes cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis.