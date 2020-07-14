BuffsCountry
WATCH: Laviska Shenault shows off new Jacksonville home

Chase Howell

Laviska Shenault Jr. has started his own Youtube channel, giving fans an inside look into his life as he begins his journey in the NFL. 

For one of his first videos, the forever Buff took fans inside his new Jacksonville home and how he'll be living the next few years. 

He did it all while rocking his new jersey as No. 10 for the Jaguars.

Of course, his new home isn't fully furnished as he just recently moved into it but at least it gives the fans an idea for how he's living.

"It ain't all put together yet," he said on the video. "But I think y'all will like it."

He also welcomes fan feedback and said, "Let me know what you think I should add and things like that."

Shenault really loves his new refrigerator which will be his fueling station for the next few years. 

"I have never in my life seen a refrigerator this big," he said while showing it off with a big smile on his face. 

He makes it clear that he has a lot of work to do to improve some of the rooms including his office and his bedroom.

But he relayed a clear message throughout the video.

"I'm grateful, what can I complain about. I'm grateful, I'm blessed and I've come a long way and I ain't stop here. I'm not stopping here, at all."

He said part two will be coming when things become more finished in the home.

It will be exciting to watch Shenault grow as an interior designer and a football player. 

Thoughts on Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 selections

Phil Steele released his pre-season All-Pac-12 teams and BuffsCountry has some thoughts on where he placed some CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Four CU athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, none since June 22

Athletic Director Rick George says they haven't seen any positive cases since June 22 but dodged the question when asked how often players have been tested.

Vinay Simlot

Nate Landman makes Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

CU Buffs linebacker Nate Landman is on the watch list for the top defensive player in college football.

Chase Howell

Trustin Oliver commits to the CU Buffs once again

After signing with the Colorado Buffaloes in 2019, Oliver spent a season in junior college and has committed to the new staff at Colorado.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Everything is getting canceled!

The CU BuffsCountry podcast was back for another edition and it feels like all of the dominoes are starting to fall.

Chase Howell

Wesley Gordon inks deal in France's top division

Forever Buff Wesley Gordon will continue his professional basketball career in the Jeep Élite league playing for ESSM Le Portel.

Chase Howell

The Ralphie VI era has begun

Rick George announced on Thursday that they have selected the newest Ralphie and she is beginning to train.

Chase Howell

He's Baaaaaack: Andre Roberson is a full participant in OKC practice

After a layoff of over two and a half years, Roberson is back on the practice court as a full participant and could be making a return in the NBA restart.

Chase Howell

Pac-12 announces conference-only schedule

After the Big Ten announcement on Thursday, the Pac-12 has decided to follow suit and go to a conference-only schedule for fall sports.

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: A couple more 2021 recruits

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff added a couple of 2021 targets to the big board this past week including another quarterback target.

Chase Howell