WATCH: Laviska Shenault shows off new Jacksonville home

Laviska Shenault Jr. has started his own Youtube channel, giving fans an inside look into his life as he begins his journey in the NFL.

For one of his first videos, the forever Buff took fans inside his new Jacksonville home and how he'll be living the next few years.

He did it all while rocking his new jersey as No. 10 for the Jaguars.

Of course, his new home isn't fully furnished as he just recently moved into it but at least it gives the fans an idea for how he's living.

"It ain't all put together yet," he said on the video. "But I think y'all will like it."

He also welcomes fan feedback and said, "Let me know what you think I should add and things like that."

Shenault really loves his new refrigerator which will be his fueling station for the next few years.

"I have never in my life seen a refrigerator this big," he said while showing it off with a big smile on his face.

He makes it clear that he has a lot of work to do to improve some of the rooms including his office and his bedroom.

But he relayed a clear message throughout the video.

"I'm grateful, what can I complain about. I'm grateful, I'm blessed and I've come a long way and I ain't stop here. I'm not stopping here, at all."

He said part two will be coming when things become more finished in the home.

It will be exciting to watch Shenault grow as an interior designer and a football player.