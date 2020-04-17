Ideal Landing Spots For Steven Montez

Steven Montez is one of the most polarizing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class. During Colorado’s five-game winning streak to begin 2018, Montez accounted for 1,545 yards of total offense with 13 touchdowns (11 passing), with just two interceptions. At times, Montez looked the part of an NFL quarterback with his poise, arm strength, and 6-foot-4, 231-pound frame. He certainly has all the intangibles that have scouts drooling, but far too often, the El Paso native struggled with his decision making, going through progressions, and footwork in the pocket. Additionally, Montez never took the next step in terms of production that many expected him to. In all fairness, he lacked consistency, playing for three different offensive coordinators and three different quarterback coaches during his time as the starter. Still, Montez has the potential to develop into an NFL quarterback. To succeed, he’ll likely need to spend some time on the bench and be put in the right situation with a coach who can eliminate his bad habits, while translating his intangibles into success.

Projected Round: 4th round - 6th round

Tennessee Titans: As of right now, 2018 seventh-round pick Logan Woodside is the only quarterback on the roster behind starter Ryan Tannehill, meaning the Titans are likely going to take a signal-caller at some point. Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith’s ability to get the most out of Tannehill in 2019 while tailoring the game plan to his strengths, could be a template for how the team develops Montez. If forced to step in, he’d be playing behind an offensive line that only allowed five sacks and 13 quarterback hits during the entire 2019 season. This would do wonders for his confidence in the pocket while helping to eliminate the happy feet and backward running tendencies that plagued him at Colorado. He’d also have one of the NFL’s best running backs to lean on in Derrick Henry. With deep threat receivers A.J. Brown and Kalif Raymond, Montez would be able to use his big arm, stretching the field vertically - a skill that was vastly underutilized during his college career. Given the personnel around him, this would be a situation where Montez would likely be able to effectively step in sooner rather than later. With concerns about his ability to play in adverse weather, playing in the AFC South would give the Texan a warmer, more comfortable climate to play in.

Chicago Bears: Even after adding Nick Foles to compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job, head coach Matt Nagy could use a developmental project. With career backup Tyler Bray as the only other quarterback on the roster, and likely having already hit his ceiling, it would be smart for the Bears to groom a signal-caller for the long-term. Likewise, with two quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart, Montez would almost be guaranteed a redshirt season, which would allow him to adjust to NFL game speed while refining his fundamentals. A long time quarterback guru, Nagy, would be the perfect person to unlock the three-year starter’s untapped potential. Given his creativity, he’d surely find ways to use Montez’s agility, getting him outside the pocket and on the run, where he enjoyed much of his success in 2018. His swagger and hard-nosed mentality would also fit well in the Windy City.

Seattle Seahawks: Despite having vastly different physical builds, the style of football starting quarterback Russell Wilson plays would fit Montez’s strengths very well. Both have solid improvisational ability, are sneaky fast runners, and have good deep ball accuracy. Wilson could act as a mentor to Montez, helping him learn the nuances of the NFL game while giving him tips for how to best utilize his various strengths. Veteran offensive coordinator Brian Shottenheimer is no stranger to working with raw quarterbacks and would do wonders in helping him read defenses while refining his footwork. Both would surely be able to minimally groom the forever Buff into a capable backup that would be able to run the offense in event of an injury. While Montez wouldn’t have a path to ever becoming the starter unless Wilson got hurt, it’d be a good place for him to develop and show out in the preseason with an opportunity to eventually land and start elsewhere.