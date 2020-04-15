Ideal Landing Spots for Laviska Shenault Jr.

Laviska Shenault Jr. originally burst onto the scene with an electrifying start to the 2018 season.

Through the first six games, he had 867 yards of total offense with 11 touchdowns.

Coming into 2019, he was considered a surefire first-round pick. Most scouts and draft experts expected him to challenge Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy as the top receiver in this draft class.

However, nagging injuries, streaky quarterback play and a poor performance at the scouting combine significantly hurt his draft stock. Shenault carried a core muscle injury into the combine and was not able to fully participate.

While there may be long term concerns about Shenault’s durability he’s one of the most explosive players in the draft when healthy. A swiss army knife who’s lined up all over the field, Shenault has the potential to be a major impact player in a variety of ways.

For him to be successful at the next level, teams will need to get creative in utilizing his diverse skill set, while limiting the wear-and-tear that hindered him at Colorado.

Projected Round: Late 1st round-mid 2nd round

Green Bay Packers: Seeing the 6-foot-2, 227-pound receiver from DeSoto line up on the same line of scrimmage as Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers under center would be enough to instill fear into opposing defenses.

A solid route runner, who thrives on getting separation and gaining yards after the catch, Shenault would bring a missing element to an already potent offense.

While the Packers could opt for a smaller, shiftier, receiver, adding another big-bodied bully, would allow them to physically wear down and beat up opposing defenses.

Shenault would be the much-needed extra weapon for Rodgers, one he’s been missing since Jordy Nelson’s departure, as Rodgers enters the twilight of his career.

This would be an optimal situation for Sheanult as having two go-to targets already on the roster would take some of the immediate attention off him, allowing for more one-on-one matchups and opening up his full arsenal of skills.

Indianapolis Colts: Holding the 34th overall pick, the Colts are in the perfect situation for Shenault to slide right into their lap should he fall into the second round. Head coach Frank Reich has a reputation as one of the most innovative offense minds in football and would find a plethora of ways to deploy him.

As a bigger target, Shenault would immediately step in as the number two receiver behind T.Y. Hilton, and would likely spend more time outside, allowing Hilton to shift inside to his natural slot position.

The Colts ranked 30th in passing yards per game (194.3) and they will need more playmakers to boost their air attack.

The former Buff would allow them to stretch the field vertically while picking up more chunk plays. This would enable bruiser Marlon Mack to go up against less stacked boxes than he has seen in previous seasons.

With a talented, but aging defense, the Colts need someone who can boost their offense immediately by extending the chains, helping put more points on the board, and keeping defenses on their heels. Shenault would give them just that.

Denver Broncos: In 2019, the Broncos averaged 17.6 points per game. While quarterback Drew Lock gave fans a glimmer of hope down the stretch, if they want any chance of catching the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs, they’re going to need to score more points.

Having played his college ball up the road in Boulder, John Elway and company are familiar with the impact Shenault can have on an offense and they're in need of an extra receiver.

Shenault would be able to consistently get open and give Lock another solid go-to target to aid in his development.

Most importantly, Shenault would give the Broncos a young, talented, offensive core on rookie contracts that features former teammate Phillip Lindsay, Courtland Sutton, and Noah Fant to go along with Lock. While translating that into success is easier said than done, theoretically, it’d allow them to boost their point total and stay competitive in high scoring games.