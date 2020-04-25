After waiting to hear his name called until day two, and being passed up for now former Pac-12 counterpart Michael Pittman Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. was finally taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars at pick No. 42.

It was a great move for Jacksonville as they were able to fill needs in the secondary and pass rushers in the first round, while adding another piece with major upside to an already strong receiver room in the second.

Shenault will likely line up alongside DJ Chark, Dede Westbrook, and Chris Conley. Chark had a Pro Bowl season during his sophomore campaign with 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, while Conley is a solid secondary target. Westbrook is quarterback Gardner Minshew’s go-to possession receiver.

Also factoring into the mix will be Keelan Cole, who showed explosiveness as a rookie in 2017 with 748 yards on just 42 receptions before having a drop off in production the last two seasons.

However, Shenault brings another dimension to the table, one that’ll help immensely in helping Minshew build on a strong rookie season and take the next step in his development. He has the ability to pick up chunk plays on offense from all over the field, in a variety of fashions.

While Chark is the vertical threat with great short area explosiveness, Conley and Westbrook are guys who consistently get open on short-to-intermediate routes, the DeSoto native is a threat to score from anywhere on the field while keeping defenses guessing by lining up at any of the offensive skill spots and forcing them to find a way to stop him.

Shenault will be the thorn in opposing defenses' sides that wears them down late in games while erupting with a bang in unexpected ways.

Ultimately, Shenault comes into a fantastic situation. With three other solid receivers on the roster, he’ll likely get more man coverage and one-on-one matchups.

Likewise, with no distinct number two receiver - and not even a top one with Chark just breaking the 1,000 yard plateau in 2019 - he’ll have the opportunity to earn more touches with time and solid production. This could enable him to become their top receiver with consistency or even if he gets hot during the course of a game.

Although rumored to be on the trade block, should Leonard Fornette return next season, he provides a solid force in the backfield having run for over 1,000 yards in two of his three seasons as a pro.

One of the biggest keys in any young player’s transition from college to the NFL is their position coach. Shenault hits the jackpot in that department as he’ll be tutored by a rising star in the profession in the energetic, former two-time Pro Bowler Keenan McCardell, who had similar swiss army knife ability during his 17-year career.

“We can do all those things (lining up Shenault all over the field), but the key is how well you grasp it,” said head coach Doug Marrone on the team’s plan to use him.

The fourth year skipper has a point. To ensure that Shenault is available for all 16 games, he and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will need to find ways to put him in positions to succeed in an efficient manner that limits his mileage. Following two disappointing seasons, the offense’s ability to score points, and Marrone’s job will partially depend on it.

The forever Buff will provide a much needed boost to an offense that ranked 16th in the league with 235 yards/per game, and is filled with young talent ready to take a major jump. After adding three solid young pieces on a defense, Shenault’s playmaking ability will enable the team to increase their point total on offense and ultimately have a better chance in more games.

One thing’s for certain: pairing Shenault’s playmaking with Chark alongside two other solid receivers will make this unit and team a dark horse contender in 2020, as well as much more exciting to watch for years to come. While likely disappointed that he fell, Shenault ultimately landed in a great spot that’s a huge win-win for both sides.