WATCH: Laviska Shenault Receives the Life-Changing Call

One of the best parts of draft weekend is the phone calls.

It is one of the few times a year grown men are allowed to get a little teary-eyed watching these guys get the call they have been dreaming about for a long time.

Laviska Shenault received the call in the second round, 42nd overall, and it went exactly how one would expect.

Dave Caldwell: Laviska!

Shenault: Yessir.

Caldwell: Dave Caldwell, general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, how you doing?

Shenault: I'm good, I'm good.

Caldwell: Don't know if you've heard but we need some receiver help down here, think you could help?

Shenault: Oh yeah, I heard a lot about that.

Caldwell: Well how about we make you a Jaguar here?

Shenault: Let's do it.

Caldwell: We have a good young receiving crew, D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, yourself, Keelan Cole, Chris Conley, you'll fit in nicely with them. Bring that power game with you.

Shenault: Yessir. I'm ready.

Doug Marrone: This is Coach Marrone. Listen, we picked you for a couple of reasons. One, we love you as a football player. Two, my daughter is going to Colorado next year so we gotta make sure we know all the spots she doesn't go to, where all the football players go.

*Laughter*

Marrone: We've got a lot of plans for you. You're going to have to really hit this playbook hard. We want to be able to move you around and do a lot of things that you've done that have made you successful.