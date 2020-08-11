Pac-12 coaches and athletic directors have been informed of a long-term effect of COVID-19 that is giving them pause on continuing to hold workouts and play sports in the fall.

The rare illness is called myocarditis and it has been found in bodies through MRI after they have contracted the coronavirus.

Myocarditis is inflammation that attacks the heart muscle and cardiovascular system. It can cause severe chest pain, loss of breath (especially during physical activity), abnormal heartbeat, fatigue and swelling in the legs, ankles and feet.

Boston Red Sox ace pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez was shut down for the 2020 MLB season after developing myocarditis. He tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the summer, he returned to training on July 18 but was struggling to get back to 100 percent. He went in for an MRI and the MRI revealed he developed myocarditis.

“There is also a somewhat delayed immune response,” Dr. Richard M. Wholey a clinical cardiologist said on the most common cause for this disease in an interview with The Telegram. “When you have an infection, your body tries to fight it with an immune reaction and the immune reaction itself can actually inflame the heart and other organs, so the delayed myocarditis can in part be due to the inflammatory process.

“Myocarditis can be very, very mild,” Wholey said. “Where there is just a mild inflammation of the muscle, much like if you had a strained biceps from pitching. It can also be severe enough that people need to be considered for assist devices. Usually, if people run into trouble with that it’s very early in the course of the illness.”

Rodriguez is not the only athlete to get the illness from contracting COVID-19. University of Houston defensive lineman Sedrick Williams announced he was opting out of the 2020 season because of heart problems associated with the coronavirus.

"As a result of the virus, I've had complications with my heart and I really don't know the outcome or what's in store for me in the future," Williams wrote on a Facebook announcement. "I just know that my life is more precious to me than football could ever be."

Indiana offensive lineman Brady Feeney has also been outspoken about his medical issues since contracting the virus.

"Covid-19 is serious," Feeney said. "I never thought that I would have serious health complications from this virus, but look at what happened. We need to listen to our medical experts.''

ESPN reported that myocarditis, "Has been found in at least five Big Ten Conference athletes and among several athletes in other conferences, according to two sources with knowledge of athletes' medical care."

Some doctors, especially those that are advising the Pac-12, believe there is significant evidence to be worried about how myocarditis can impact college athletes long-term if they contract COVID-19.

University of Utah's Dr. Dave Petron has been advising Utah's athletic program throughout the pandemic and he joined ESPN 700 radio in Utah to report what he has recommended to the conference.

He said on radio that complete cardiac care will be required should the conference move forward with fall sports.

It's one of the reasons why there is such uncertainty over playing college sports this fall. But it's certainly not the only issue.

Testing will have to be ramped up, as recommended by the doctors, to be testing close to every day or every other day by the time the season starts. They are nowhere close to that goal as of now.

And then the players' movements have shaken up athletic departments and are also giving them pause on how to move forward.

The NCAA has already banned schools from utilizing liability waivers (one of the demands from the players) which allowed the schools to protect themselves if playing caused long-term damage to any of the athletes.

The uncertainty surrounding everything is why it's now likely the college football season will be postponed.