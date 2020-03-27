BuffsCountry
Montez is Rising Up Draft Boards

Chase Howell

Steven Montez is going to be drafted. If CU fans heard that during the season, they would have thought you were taking crazy pills.

He had an up and down career at Colorado totaling a 15-21 record in the three seasons he was a starter. Montez had a ton of promise after an incredible display against Oregon while filling in for Sefo Liufau his redshirt freshman season. So the expectations were always high and CU fans would say he never met those expectations.

The people around the program that had watched him in practice and heard from people around him, could have easily told you he had all of the tools to make NFL scouts drool.

Montez has been on a steady climb since the NFL Draft process began. It started at the Senior Bowl where he showcased his skills all week in practice. He didn’t have the best game but already did enough to impress scouts during the week.

Then it was the combine where he ran a 4.58 hand-timed 40-yard dash which was later changed to a 4.68. It was still tied for third amongst quarterback. He also had excellent testing numbers in the other drills.

And then his pro day where he didn’t participate in any drills because he didn’t need to. But he was able to throw and impressed scouts with his cannon of an arm.

He’s currently sitting at No. 8 behind Jalen Hurts and Jake Fromm on Mel Kiper’s quarterback big board and Kiper loves him as an under-the-radar quarterback.

“I think as far as quarterbacks are concerned, guys that could be even starters or backup types,” Kiper answered the question on a recent conference call. “Steven Montez if you want to roll the dice on talent, he has the talent. He’s got a big-time arm, he’s 6-4, 230. He can spin it but he’s inconsistent… If you want to roll the dice on upside, you look at Steven Montez from Colorado.”

It is clear he has the upside. Big frame and can sling the rock, he also has the athleticism to boot. But those that followed him at Colorado know there are some big question marks. Can he read defenses? Does he have the work ethic? The game appeared too fast at the college level at times for him, what will it be like in the NFL?

Those are all valid questions. But one thing we do know, someone will roll the dice. 

McKinley Wright announced on Twitter he will be entering the NBA draft…

Chase Howell

The NCAA decided to slash 62.5 percent of the revenue distribution to…

Chase Howell

Clifford Named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year

Colorado Buffaloes signee Dominique Clifford has been named Colorado's boys basketball Gatorade player of the year.

Chase Howell

Neill Woelk with a feature on new offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue.…

Chase Howell

Report: Colorado MBB to Host Pepperdine in 2020-21

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported CU plans to host Pepperdine next season.

Chase Howell

Ever wondered what Tad Boyle is watching while he's sitting at home in…

Chase Howell

SI's national college writer Pat Forde made his theoretical bracket…

Chase Howell

2021 DL Isaiah Rogers receives first Power-5 offer from Colorado

The defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania is starting to receive national interest including Colorado, Oregon, Syracuse, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Chase Howell

Costanzo Opens Recruitment Up

2022 athlete Anthony Costanzo is no longer committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

JUCO Center Names Top Three

Three-star JUCO center Carlton Linguard will be deciding between Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado.

Chase Howell