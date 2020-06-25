BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Offensive and Defensive Lineman Adjust to COVID-19 Changes

Vinay Simlot

After the shock of Mel Tucker’s abrupt departure as head coach of Colorado Football, the break for COVID-19 gave the players a chance to reflect.

In a press conference with offensive and defensive lineman Will Sherman and Mustafa Johnson, both players expressed their views on the “weird” situation.

“It was going so fast when Coach Tucker left. That was a huge surprise. Then we hired coach Dorrell, then next thing we know spring ball is being cancelled. It was just month after month something new was coming up,” Sherman said. “I think once we got sent home, we got to cool down a bit.”

Now they’re getting back to work.

As outlined by Rick George in a press conference on May 28, the athletes have been split into smaller groups for workouts to prevent large gatherings.

“There's an a, b, c, d, e and f group. There’s a bunch of different groups,” Johnson said. “We have different strength and conditioning coaches so we’ll have this strength coach this day, this other strength coach that day, so it’s like we’re isolated.”

Johnson says the workouts themselves are normal, but there’s one aspect he misses from previous years.

“Normally it would be like all the linemen are doing this workout together and skill. Doing that, it's easy to compete with these guys,” Johnson said. “But now, since we're trying to do the whole social distancing and stuff like that, we’re separated so it's not as much competition as what I would like.”

Both Will Sherman and Mustafa Johnson said they will have to learn new schemes and techniques with the new head coach and new position coaches. Neither has gotten the chance to spend time with the head coach Karl Dorrell.

“Honestly, we really didn't get to know him well at all, because we literally left as soon as he came in,” Johnson said.

Those interactions may have to wait. Dorrell previously said he would like to keep the small groups for the time being– the bigger meetings would have to be on Zoom. Meanwhile the players are trying to balance the rules of social distancing while learning the new schemes.

“I have the rest of the day to myself to go over film or what we're doing outside,” Sherman said. “Trying to just meet with a small amount of people and go over plays. Just do extra stuff, while just being very very cautious.”

Colorado Athletics reopened their facilities for athletes to begin voluntary workouts on Monday, June 15. Prior to accessing the facilities, all of the athletes had to undergo physicals and coronavirus testing.

“I was pretty nervous just because of just traveling and you know going through Denver International Airport you know a lot of people obviously come and go through there,” Johnson said. “We didn’t have to do the horrible swab. It was the easy swab, quick and efficient.”

Aside from the coronavirus and the new coaching staff, both players say their biggest source of anxiety is the impending season and how it will look.

“My thought on it is we can’t really even have contact and do stuff with our own teammates, how are we going to get on the field in a full contact sport, and expect to not have any contact?” Johnson said. “Sacking the quarterback and social distancing do not work together.”

So far, Colorado has not released the number of positive cases amongst their athletes, or whether any of them have tested positive. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wednesday Mailbag: Time to get serious about CU football

In another edition of the Monday Mailbag, but on a Wednesday, Chase Howell dives into some important questions about the state of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

Is Ashaad Clayton going to wear the No. 0 for the CU Buffs?

Colorado Buffaloes running back Ashaad Clayton is hinting on Twitter he wants to be the first college football player to wear the No. 0.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Discussing Dads and Quarterbacks

The CU Buffs Country Podcast is back talking about the CU Buffs and the wide world of sports.

Chase Howell

Four-star Kaleb Elarms-Orr breaks down top seven schools

Four-star outside linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr released his top seven schools on Monday and he broke them down for BuffsCountry.

Chase Howell

Two former CU Buffs soccer players on team with positive COVID-19 tests

Forever Buffs Taylor Kornieck and Erin Greening will not be playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup after unknown members of the team test positive for the coronavirus.

Chase Howell

The story of how J.J. Flannigan ended up at Colorado

The story of Bill McCartney bringing J.J. Flannigan to Boulder is a recruiting tale for the ages.

Chase Howell

Thank you, Dad, for showing me sports

A thank you from BuffsCountry to all of the fathers out there that have spent so many great bonding moments with their kids because of their passion for sports.

Chase Howell

NBA Draft process extends into the fall semester

The new NBA Draft dates could lead to an off-season of uncertainty for the CU Buffs.

Chase Howell

Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Defense

Taking a look at some of the 2021 prospects CU has been targeting on the defensive side of the ball and what the class could look like.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs named in Isaiah Rogers' top five schools

Three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Rogers released his top schools on Saturday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell