Omarion Cooper switching positions in Colorado's secondary
Omarion Cooper will be making an adjustment for Coach Prime and the Buffs next season. The former starting cornerback has moved to backup strong safety behind Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, according to multiple sources.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Florida State transfer was one of the nation’s top defensive backs in the 2021 recruiting class. He was a two-year starter with the Seminoles before coming to Boulder. Cooper played in nine games and started in eight last year. Unfortunately, he missed the final three games of the season but still had 37 total tackles (two for loss), 5 PDUs, a sack, and forced fumble.
Cooper played opposite Travis Hunter in Charles Kelly's defense last year and was targeted often. However, his role will be a bit different in Robert Livingston's 4-2-5 scheme this season. The need to have him over-the-top in coverage will be vital for the Buffs.
Colorado needed a change of direction after putting up some of the worst defensive stats in the nation last year. Moving Cooper is part of a bigger equation with Oklahoma State transfer DJ McKinney coming in to take over the other cornerback spot. Liberty transfer Preston Hodge will serve as the nickelback, along with Shilo Sanders at free safety.
Cooper brings a much-needed boost to the Buffs' efforts in his final collegiate season. It all starts with Colorado's Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on Saturday, April 27th.