Breaking: The Pac-12 has postponed all sports through 2020

Chase Howell

Not only did the Pac-12 come down with the hammer on Tuesday by postponing the fall football season, but they are also canceling all sports through Dec. 31. 

The Pac-12 CEO group announced their decision after a meeting on Tuesday. 

“The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors reached the decision today that we felt was best for the health and safety of our student-athletes,” CU chancellor Phil DiStefano said. “We know the postponement of competition is painful for our fans, alumni, donors and, most of all, our student-athletes who have worked so hard to prepare for the season under extremely difficult circumstances. Intercollegiate sports are woven into the fabric of our campus life and Buff pride, and they provide us a common shared experience that unites our student body, fans and alumni from around the world.

They will likely try to play most sports in the spring but scheduling could become very difficult and likely conference-only. 

Athletic director Rick George explained that the athletes will be able to remain on campus, if they choose to, and will have all of the state-of-the-art resources they use on a normal basis.

“We are committed to continuing to provide our student-athletes with academic support, access to medical care, comprehensive mental health resources, sport performance and nutritional support, as well as access to leadership and career development programming,” George continued. “These areas are critical for maintaining the world class and holistic experiences we always strive to provide. We cannot let this time in history derail all of the incredible work and progress that we have been able to achieve in these areas.”

All non-conferences games for the basketball season have been canceled. 

Tad Boyle and the CU Buffs will not get to play Kansas at home or play in the Fort Myers tournament they were set to play at to open their season.

They also scheduled a game against TCU in Las Vegas and Pepperdine in Boulder. 

They will likely go straight into the conference portion of the season when it begins on Jan. 1. 

If other conferences follow suit, next spring is expected to have college basketball and college football season at the same time.

Whether or not the other conferences follow suit is still up in the air. 

The four FBS conferences that have canceled/postponed their season now include the Mid-American, Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12.

