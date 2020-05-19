BuffsCountry
Pac-12 Close to Decision to Allow On-Campus Activities

Chase Howell

The Pac-12 tabled a decision on lifting a ban on on-campus activity running through May, per a Pac-12 spokesperson. 

This decision comes after the Pac-12 CEO Group meeting on Monday. 

The NCAA Council is expected to rule on a universal ban on Wednesday and most expect them to lift the current ban on on-campus activities as of June 1. 

The Pac-12 met to make sure they would allow on-campus activities for athletics if the NCAA does, in fact, lift the ban. 

"At our Pac-12 CEO meeting earlier today, we discussed the current COVID-19 crisis and reaffirmed that we will be guided by science and data, the counsel of medical experts, and the health and safety of everyone connected to our campuses in our decision making," The Pac-12 released in a statement. 

The Pac-12 assembled a COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee containing over 50 disease experts, public health experts, physicians, researchers and trainers.

That committee developed protocols and guidelines to allow for the Pac-12 to return to to play while ensuring the safety of all of those involved. 

"These guidelines, which will be continuously updated, address all aspects of intercollegiate athletic activity," The Pac-12 CEO Group released in a statement. "And include requirements related to testing, contact tracing, hygiene protocols, education and disease prevention."

The Pac-12 said they will use that committee to determine whether or not schools will be able to return to on-campus activities after May 31. 

With schools in other conferences already making plans to have athletes return to the school for workouts, this could be a huge step forward for the Pac-12. 

Colorado is one of the 48 states that have begun steps towards reopening. The Denver Broncos announced they will slowly have their staff return to the facility and hope to have most of the staff back by June 1.  

