Sports Gambling is Legal in Colorado: Here is what you need to know

The day is finally here. It is officially legal to place wagers on sports in the state of Colorado.

First of all, yes there are still some sports you can gamble on.

Second, the whole idea of that can be pretty overwhelming.

The first thing you should know is Colorado is expected to be one of the most consumer-friendly markets in the United States.

Sportsbook operators are flocking to the state due to the low operating costs and tax fees. All of the most popular gambling companies have plans of joining the Colorado market.

This includes but is not limited to Draft Kings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Penn National Gaming, Pointsbet, Betrivers and United Kingdom-based William Hill and Betfred.

Colorado is also one of the few states, similar to New Jersey, that allows gamblers to place wagers 100 percent online. Some states allow betting through an app but the gambler has to register in-person at a sportsbook. That won't be the case in Colorado.

On top of that, Colorado is also allowing bettors to bet on exotic sports. Some states have put a cap on the types of sports, keeping it mostly with the more prominent, Colorado is not.

Gamblers will be able to place wagers on sports such as ping pong, futsal and floorball. They're also expected to roll-out an Esports lineup for your gambling pleasure during social distancing.

All of these are just a few of the reasons why Colorado is expected to become a big sports gambling market. Darren Rovell estimates Colorado will have over 2 billion dollars in total bets during its first year.

So if you want to go and check out your gambling prospects, a couple of the apps are available on May 1, Draft Kings sportsbook and Fanduel sportsbook. There is also a Fanduel racebook for those that like to dabble in the ponies.

17 sports betting apps are expected to launch in the coming months. It won't be long until there is a BetMGM and Betrivers app for the state of Colorado but their apps, unlike Fanduel and Draft Kings, are state-specific.

Pointsbet moved their United States headquarters to Colorado and will be rolling something out soon as well.

During a conference call with the media on Thursday, CU Athletic Director Rick George was not asked about gambling becoming legalized in the state but he was asked about stadium improvements and he discussed an important one for prospective gamblers.

"Our stadium Wifi is an ongoing project and that'll be over this summer," George said. "Our Wifi will be much different in our stadium this fall."

With all of the access to various betting apps. You better believe there will be fans trying to live bet the game while in the stadium. And the wifi should be able to handle that.

Gamble responsibly.