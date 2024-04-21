Texas offensive tackle Payton Kirkland transfers to Colorado
Colorado added another offensive lineman with Payton Kirkland making it official on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 380-pound second-year tackle from Orlando, Fla. was sparingly-used at Texas over the past two seasons. He recently entered the portal looking for a better opportunity with more experience.
Kirkland, a former four-star recruit from Dr. Phillips High School, decided on the Longhorn with over 50 offers on the table, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan State, and Miami. He was a top 30 offensive lineman nationally and No. 66 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.
"Likely will need a few years to rework the body and add strength in the core, but has the makeup of someone that can be molded into a multi-year starter at a Power 5 program with the right coaching," 247Sports' director of scouting Andrew Ivins said about Kirkland. "Will be viewed by some as a tackle at the next level, but could also find a home at one of the guard spots, which isn't a bad thing as position versatility is always valuable. Rare measurables could eventually have him on the radar of NFL scouts."
With Kirkland, Colorado increases the amount of players from the Florida pipeline, which currently stands at twenty-four on the roster. He'll add depth to the Buffaloes offensive line that was rebuilt after giving up a record 56 sacks last season. One of the best projects for Warren Sapp to work with in the trenches to improve his overall technique. Not to mention, Jordan Seaton will be able to help Kirkland's progression as he's working with San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Trent Williams.
Kirkland comes to Colorado with three years of eligibility left.