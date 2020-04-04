BuffsCountry
Report: Donald Trump Expects NFL Season to Start on Time

Chase Howell

Donald Trump held a conference call Saturday with the commissioners from the prominent professional sports leagues in the United States according to multiple reports.

The call did not include the NCAA.

However, they discussed the possibility of restarting leagues and starting other leagues on-time amid the virus circulating the United States.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Trump said he expects the NFL to start on time and have fans in the stadiums by September.

It goes without saying that if he expects fans to be in stadiums for NFL games then he would also expect fans to be in stadiums for college football games.

There hasn't been much positive news to cling onto for college football fans. Besides the always optimistic Dabo Swinney.

Former Kansas State President Jon Wefald told Paul Finebaum\ that of there is no vaccine by July, htee doesn't expect there to be a football season.

Prominent college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said he, "Would be very surprised if there was a college football season."

President Trump has remained optimistic throughout this crisis, just last week he wanted to open the country up by Easter.

Colorado Athletic Director said on a call this week it is too early for any sort of call and they are looking at all avenues.

"I think it is a little bit premature," George said. "Certainly there are discussions and people are talking about whether the season will start (on time). You read a lot of different things online, and hear a lot of things about starting at different time frames. I think it is too early for us to discuss. Things have changed quickly in a lot of different areas. Certain as the days go on, I think there will be a lot more discussion about what that will look like. Certainly you have to plan for everything."

It is way too early to tell whether there will be a season or not. Experts say we're probably a year out from a vaccine. College football would not be nearly the same with no fans. We don't know who to believe.

