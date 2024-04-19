Buffs Beat

UNLV's Charlie Williams transfers to Colorado

The product from IMG Academy comes home to play for Coach Prime

Jeff Hauser

Charlie Williams

Former UNLV tight end Charlie Williams announced he would be Boulder bound on Friday. The Centennial State native announced he was "Comin' Home" via a social media post. He became the first transfer to join Coach Prime after 17 Buffaloes players hit the transfer portal earlier this week.


The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder joins the program after a brief stint in Las Vegas. Williams has a few ties to the Buffs with Jordan Seaton, Cash Cleveland, and Isreal Solomon coming from IMG Academy. The addition of Williams also adds another Florida-based player on the roster, which currently sits at a total of twenty-two.

“I’d like to thank coach Odom, coach Longshore, my teammates and all the coaches at UNLV for the past year and a half," Williams said about the transfer.

Colorado now has a total of 26 transfers before next week’s Spring Game. However, the Buffs are still negative five overall this year in the portal, but they do have a few visitors coming in over the course of the next week. A list that includes Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden and Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring.

Williams has four years of eligibility remaining on the books.

