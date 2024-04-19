UNLV's Charlie Williams transfers to Colorado
Former UNLV tight end Charlie Williams announced he would be Boulder bound on Friday. The Centennial State native announced he was "Comin' Home" via a social media post. He became the first transfer to join Coach Prime after 17 Buffaloes players hit the transfer portal earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder joins the program after a brief stint in Las Vegas. Williams has a few ties to the Buffs with Jordan Seaton, Cash Cleveland, and Isreal Solomon coming from IMG Academy. The addition of Williams also adds another Florida-based player on the roster, which currently sits at a total of twenty-two.
“I’d like to thank coach Odom, coach Longshore, my teammates and all the coaches at UNLV for the past year and a half," Williams said about the transfer.
Colorado now has a total of 26 transfers before next week’s Spring Game. However, the Buffs are still negative five overall this year in the portal, but they do have a few visitors coming in over the course of the next week. A list that includes Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden and Tennessee linebacker Elijah Herring.
Williams has four years of eligibility remaining on the books.