WATCH: Colorado commit Alexander Stoyanovich nails 67-yard field goal
The transfer portal has been a valuable tool for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Despite a total of 42 departures, the program remains upbeat and keeps attracting top-tier talent to Boulder. Sanders’ belief in the "Prime Effect" appears stronger than ever, assembling the nation’s eighth-best transfer class with 40 new players.
Colorado is coming off a 4-8 season and look to take another step forward. Sanders' coaching style appeals to many who want the opportunity to play for the Hall-of-Famer. One of those recently added was kicker Alexander Stoyanovich, a highly-touted recruit with an NFL bloodline.
Stoyanovich announced he would be Boulder bound on May 15. It was a move that was under the radar for many. The nephew of former NFL All-Pro kicker Pete Stoyanovich, ranked among the Top 50 high school kickers in Michigan, has a proven range from beyond 60 yards. He showcased his impressive skills recently with a personal best 67-yard field goal, which would be good enough to break the NFL record.
One of the best long-range kickers added to CU's roster in years, Stoyanovich will be integrated with Jace Feely, who also has an NFL bloodline, and ever-reliable Alejandro Mata, who followed Coach Prime from Jackson State. The trio each brings different approaches to the Buffs kicking game. Hopefully, this strategy will equal more wins later this year.
With this balanced and talented roster, Coach Prime and the Buffs are positioned for a successful season. The combination of new recruits and returning stars aims to propel the team towards a possible return to the postseason. They'll open the season at home for a Thursday night affair on Aug 29 (8 p.m. ET/TV:ESPN).