Four-star QB Clay Millen took his own visit to Boulder

Four-star quarterback recruit Clay Millen was tired of sitting around at home looking at pictures.

He wanted to get out and look at the schools he's interested in, in-person, with his own two eyes.

The Colorado Buffaloes offered Millen on May 26. Since then, they have been pursuing him hard. He has built a strong relationship with quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf and has been in communication with head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini.

Although the dead period is currently in place through July 31, Millen was ready to take a visit so he can make a decision sooner rather than later.

So he, along with his dad, flew into Colorado on Monday. They stayed with some extended family not far from Boulder and they toured the campus on Tuesday.

They are allowed to do whatever they want as long as they don't have any face-to-face contact with the coaches. So they mostly walked around and saw the outside of things but couldn't go into buildings such as the Champions Center or Folsom Field.

"It was good," Millen said about his self-tour. "Boulder’s a great town and it was great to check out the campus as much as I could with it being closed down."

Millen made the most of a less than ideal situation. They got to see the campus and they also walked around Pearl Street and saw what Boulder has to offer.

There have been predictions from recruiting experts on 247Sports and Rivals over the last week that Millen will choose Colorado. But sources have told BuffsCountry it is still a close battle.

Millen and his father, Hugh, will now travel to Tucson and have a similar visit to the University of Arizona before he makes a decision.

LSU also remains in contention but he does not have an offer from them yet.