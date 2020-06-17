BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Four-star QB Clay Millen took his own visit to Boulder

Chase Howell

Four-star quarterback recruit Clay Millen was tired of sitting around at home looking at pictures. 

He wanted to get out and look at the schools he's interested in, in-person, with his own two eyes. 

The Colorado Buffaloes offered Millen on May 26. Since then, they have been pursuing him hard. He has built a strong relationship with quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf and has been in communication with head coach Karl Dorrell and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. 

Although the dead period is currently in place through July 31, Millen was ready to take a visit so he can make a decision sooner rather than later. 

So he, along with his dad, flew into Colorado on Monday. They stayed with some extended family not far from Boulder and they toured the campus on Tuesday. 

They are allowed to do whatever they want as long as they don't have any face-to-face contact with the coaches. So they mostly walked around and saw the outside of things but couldn't go into buildings such as the Champions Center or Folsom Field. 

"It was good," Millen said about his self-tour. "Boulder’s a great town and it was great to check out the campus as much as I could with it being closed down."

Millen made the most of a less than ideal situation. They got to see the campus and they also walked around Pearl Street and saw what Boulder has to offer. 

There have been predictions from recruiting experts on 247Sports and Rivals over the last week that Millen will choose Colorado. But sources have told BuffsCountry it is still a close battle. 

Millen and his father, Hugh, will now travel to Tucson and have a similar visit to the University of Arizona before he makes a decision. 

LSU also remains in contention but he does not have an offer from them yet. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ideal 2021 Recruiting Class: Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes have identified most of their 2021 recruiting targets so we take a look at what an ideal class would look like and who they would need to land.

Chase Howell

Mike Gundy has officially apologized

Chase Howell

What in the world is going on with Jordan Berry?

The three-star defensive tackle is the only member of the 2020 recruiting class that has not reported for voluntary workouts.

Chase Howell

Can Laviska Shenault Jr. break some records during his rookie season?

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Targeting a couple of safeties

As the 2021 offer tracker nears its end, the CU Buffs coaches have continued to stay aggressive on the trail. This past week, they have targeted two ballhawking safeties.

Chase Howell

Three CU Buffs on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame was released and Tuesday and three forever Buffs are on it.

Chase Howell

Podcast: CU Buffs back on campus

Adam Chalifoux, Chase Howell and Vinay Simlot are back for another edition of the CU Buffs Country Podcast.

Chase Howell

Chiaverini looking to improve on his first stint as play caller

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has watched the film from 2018 and understands what he needs to improve on as a play caller.

Vinay Simlot

Jackson Anderson becomes commit No. 4 in the CU recruiting class

The Colorado Buffaloes have added another commit to the 2021 class, three-star offensive lineman Jackson Anderson.

Chase Howell

Penn State QB Michael Johnson Jr. enters transfer portal

Chase Howell