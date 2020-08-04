CHSAA postpones football season

The Colorado High School Athletics Association announced its 2020-21 athletics calendar on Tuesday.

And high school football in the state of Colorado has officially been moved to the spring season.

Rhonda Blanford-Green, the commissioner of CHSAA, had a conference call with Governor Jared Polis on Tuesday and following the conference call, she decided to move football and other fall sports but cross country, boys golf, softball and boys tennis are still expected to commence in the fall.

"The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, officials and essential personnel, including volunteers is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities," Blanford-Green said. "We are very grateful for the state, health and educational leaders for their shared commitment of a return to these highly beneficial education programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities."

CHSAA noted that the schedule is still subject to change depending on the pandemic, as most things are nowadays.

They have split the seasons up into four groups, which is one more than the usual three seasons of fall, winter and spring. They now have A, B, C and D.

Football is set to take place during the C season which is expected to begin in March and conclude in May.

Basketball will actually be the season before football, during the B season. That will start in January and run through March. They specifically left a gap from mid-October through February as the expect COVID-19 numbers to spike.

CU football currently has two in-state football commits, Erik Olsen and Chase Penry. Both of them play for teams that are expected to be contenders for the title in 4A and 5A divisions which means it's likely they will want to stay to win a championship. Otherwise, they could forgo their senior seasons and enroll early at Colorado.

They also continue to pursue Arden Walker and Al Ashford, two of Penry's teammates, that will also likely try to win a title.