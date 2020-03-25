Costanzo Opens Recruitment Up

The Colorado Buffaloes lost their first 2021 commit on Monday. And on Wednesday they lost their first and only 2022 commit.

Anthony Costanzo originally committed to CU back in November and he was the first sophomore to commit to CU in a long time.

Due to the circumstances of not being able to take a visit and meet the coaches, he decided it was best to re-open his recruitment.

"I just told (offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini), 'With everything going on right now, not being able to go on campus and not meeting with the whole new coaching staff, I feel like it is best for me to re-open everything right now,'" Costanzo said.

He said that Chiaverini was very understanding of where he was coming from especially given how early he committed.

"I asked him, 'If I do this I will it burn bridges between us and you guys?' and he responded, 'Oh, no, not at all.'"

He was originally recruited by Mel Tucker's staff as a safety but has since been recruited by Chiaverini as a wide receiver. He's got elite talent and should be able to decide which side of the ball he wants to play on when it's all said and done.

Costanzo still plans on listening to the new coaching staff and essentially being re-recruited by head coach Karl Dorrell. But he felt at this point in time it was best for them to mutually part ways.

"I want to make sure the next school I commit to is where I really want to be," Costanzo said. "And after that, there's no decommitting. That's 100% where I personally want to go."

The 6-foot-2 athlete has only received one other offer, from in-state rival Colorado State. But he's got the ability to really blow up if coaches start turning on his film. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him with multiple Power-5 options this time next year.